Farah Khan Drops Big Hint: Asks Akshay Kumar About ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ And Fans Go Wild
Home > Entertainment > Farah Khan Drops Big Hint: Asks Akshay Kumar About ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ And Fans Go Wild

Filmmaker Farah Khan sparks excitement among fans by hinting at a sequel to her 2010 hit ‘Tees Maar Khan.’ Asking Akshay Kumar ‘Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya?’ on social media, she fuels speculation about the return of Bollywood’s beloved conman

Farah Khan teases fans with possible ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ sequel question to Akshay Kumar (Pc: X )
Farah Khan teases fans with possible ‘Tees Maar Khan 2’ sequel question to Akshay Kumar (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 15, 2025 13:49:47 IST

In a twist never seen before that has rocked Bollywood, here a filmmaker Farah Khan has delivered a huge clue of a possible sequel to her 2010 film, Tees Maar Khan on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. The filmmaker, with her flashy approach and bombastic movies, used social media to directly ask her star, Akshay Kumar, a question that has been an unanswered one among the fans over the years: Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya? This is a cute but sharp question, which is followed by an image of the two actors in the fold of the scenes of a famous reality program and this question has sparked a conjecture fire concerning the resurgence of one of the most popular conmen of Bollywood. 

Although the original movie was received with mixed reviews when it first came out in theaters, it has since gained a large cult following especially with the newer generations of viewers who enjoy its frenetic comedic style and its memorable musical performances. A sequel is also a welcome change of excitement, with possibly the same team coming back together.

Tees Maar Khan Cinematic Conundrum

The Tees Maar Khan was widely discussed in the industry during the time of its first release. The film was a commercial success, however, and has been highly criticized by the critics due to its slapstick comedy and farcical plot. Nonetheless, the reputation of the film has been changing remarkably with the course of years. Its unashamed, unrepentant parody of stereotypical Bollywood features and the very stylized effects of the song and dance sequences, especially, Sheila Ki Jawani, have cemented its status as a cult film.

The movie is now regarded as having been made up of the very things that were initially criticized with the younger generations finding the chaotic energy and self-referencing humor refreshing and entertaining.

Tees Maar Khan Reuniting the Dynamic Duo

The union of Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar is never in silent talks. Their on-screen chemistry, which is ten years old, is still popular with viewers. Kumar played the part of the suave and audacious conman, Tees Maar Khan, which was a main point of the movie, and saw him at his best comedic timing. The thought that this dynamic duo will reunite and serve as a new adventure to the much-liked character is an exciting prospect.

Although no official confirmation has been responded yet, a direct inquiry Farah made of Akshay implies that discussions might have already begun.7 The internet is full of fan speculation and speculation on what the sequel would bring, that this proves that a second shot is not only desired, but it is also expected of these movies.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Nagma Mirajkar And Natalia Janoszek Face First Eviction Twist Of The Season

Tags: akshay kumarFarah KhanTees Maar Khan 2

