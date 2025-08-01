Home > Entertainment > Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life

Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life

Farah Khan shares Kajol’s surprising transformation around husband Ajay Devgn, calling her a true "pativrata" wife. Known for her bold public persona, Kajol shifts into a quiet, respectful partner—showing a softer side of Bollywood's power couple.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 16:30:33 IST

In an interview that’s all over Bollywood, director and choreographer Farah Khan threw a rare light on the personal life of one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Kajol. Bubbly, outspoken, and strong-willed, Kajol has always been a force to be counted on. But here comes a revelation from Farah that the actress transforms into a different person in front of her husband, Ajay Devgn.

“Whenever she is with Ajay, she is extremely pativrata,” Farah said, employing the Hindi word for a faithful, obedient wife. This frank remark presents a compelling new take on the star couple’s chemistry, indicating a different facet of Kajol that the public hardly ever gets a glimpse of.

Kajol’s Public Image Vs. Private Devotion

The difference Farah Khan brings out is extreme. The public is aware of Kajol as the boisterous, usually witty, and fearless actress who dominates on and off-screen. Her interviews are legendary for their informality and her unwillingness to speak circumspectly. However, as per Farah, everything shifts when Ajay is present. The choreographer explained how Kajol’s loud personality yields to a more reserved, respectful, and orthodox outlook.

This “pativrata” is not an indication of submissiveness but a demonstration of her great respect and affection for her husband and their relationship. It indicates a multifaceted personality, where her own strength as an individual and her identity as a committed mate peacefully co-exist. The disclosure is a poignant glimpse into the depth of their 26-year relationship, which has long been feted for its stability and respect for one another in an industry where romances are fleeting.

A Partnership Built On Respect and Balance

Farah Khan’s observations also reveal the ground on which Kajol and Ajay’s marriage stands as an example through the years. Theirs has been a relationship that is a study in contradictions: she, the hyperactive extrovert, and he, the brooding introvert. But the fact that has kept them together is a fundamental respect for the other’s uniqueness. While always retaining her individuality, her “pativrata” persona with Ajay indicates an openness to fit in and make adjustments within their relationship.

It is precisely this unusual relationship that has enabled them to not just survive but prosper for more than two decades. The public might not be privy to this gentler, softer aspect of Kajol, but Farah’s observation vindicates what so many long suspected: their union is founded on the firm basis of love, respect, and a shared understanding that has established them as one of Bollywood’s most enduring power couples.

Tags: Farah Khan on KajolKajol and Ajay DevgnKajol pativrata

