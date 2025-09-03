Farah Khan Slammed For Poking Dhanashree Verma Over Her Ex-Husband Yuzvendra Chahal, Fans Call It Insensitive

Farah Khan, filmmaker and choreographer, is facing quite a bit of backlash from Reddit users and viewers after her recent YouTube vlog with dancer Dhanashree Verma. The video, anticipated to be more of a chill chat, is being widely condemned for what is being called “insensitive” handling of a sensitive issue: Dhanashree’s recent divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fans feel that every time Dhanashree attempts to drag the conversation solely on the sources of her career and all other aspects of her life, Farah brings the attention back to her previous marriage. This is said to be absolute exploitation, where opinions are considered just an intrinsic thirst for a viral catch, rather than real curiosity or concern.

Reddit’s Rejection of ‘Gossip Aunty’ Approach

The digital outcry started on popular Bollywood and celebrity gossip subreddits. Users felt uncomfortable comparing the interviewing style of Farah Khan to that of a nosy neighbor or a gossip aunty. They have pointed out a clear double standard in Farah’s interviewing, where, with regard to bigger celebrities, she has shown more tact and respect towards similar topics.







Thus, many feel that Farah perhaps felt she could be a little more cavalier and pushier with Dhanashree, considering she wasn’t a top Bollywood star. The comments also emphasized the utter discomfort and awkwardness of Dhanashree, who found herself being put on the spot repeatedly.

The Public and Perceived Insensitivity

This has also opened up a bigger debate on the accountability of every public figure or content creator when it comes to airing their dirty laundry. The main crux of the criticism is its absence of empathy by Farah Khan. Most viewers felt the interview concerned itself with just riding on the support of fascination with Dhanashree’s divorce instead of celebrating her trajectory.

It has highlighted the fine line demarcating an engaging interview from a probing and uncomfortable interrogation, the general opinion being that Farah fell squarely on the wrong side of that line.

