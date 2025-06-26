Fatima Sana Shaikh Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours, Says She’s Single And Focused On Films

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has cleared the air around her personal life, confirming that she is not dating anyone. The clarification comes amid growing speculation about her relationship with fellow actor Vijay Varma, especially after his recent split from Tamannaah Bhatia.

Fatima made the statement during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, which is scheduled for digital release on Netflix on July 11. Responding to a question about her relationship status, she said, “No one is there. No good guys. They exist only in films.”

The remark was seen as a subtle dismissal of the dating rumours, especially since Fatima and Vijay Varma are set to appear together in an upcoming film titled ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, which wrapped filming last year.

Fatima on Love, Relationships, and Equality

During the event, Fatima didn’t just speak about her personal life but also touched on the central theme of her new film—equality in love. Reflecting on modern relationships, she shared, “The idea of equality of love is where two people respect each other, and they will listen to each other and won’t deny it.”

She added, “When you come into a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that is the way to have a successful relationship.”

Excitement Over Sharing Screen Space with R Madhavan

The actress also expressed her excitement about working with actor R Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi. Calling the story “honest” and “layered”, Fatima noted that the role gave her a new kind of experience in her acting career.

“I liked the story of the film, it’s an honest story. I’ve never played a layered character like this in a love story. Who wouldn’t want to work with Madhavan? I was so excited about working with him,” she said, highlighting her admiration for her co-star.

The film is expected to bring emotional depth and new-age romantic themes to the screen and has received positive initial feedback from fans and critics after the trailer dropped on Wednesday.

Two Big Releases Lined Up for Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima is also gearing up for the release of another highly anticipated film ‘Metro… In Dino’, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 ensemble drama ‘Life In A Metro’. The film is set for a theatrical release a week after ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ begins streaming.

The multi-starrer boasts a power-packed cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. With back-to-back releases, Fatima is currently among the most visible stars in Bollywood’s mid-year calendar.

What’s Next for Fatima and Vijay Varma?

While the rumours around Fatima and Vijay Varma have sparked interest, neither actor has publicly acknowledged a romantic relationship. However, fans will get to see their chemistry on screen in Ul Jalool Ishq, though no release date has been announced yet.

In the meantime, Fatima seems focused on her work, taking on layered roles and speaking confidently about love, equality, and the complexities of modern relationships.

