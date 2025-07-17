LIVE TV
Fazilpuria Shooting Case: A 25-Year-Old Man Gets Arrested For Firing Gunshots At Rapper In Gurugram

A 25 year old has been arrested for firing a gun at Rahul Fazilpuria, singer, on Wednesday.  On the days leading to the attack, Vishal was staying at guest-houses in Gurgaon, and visited the city on the day of the attack.

A 25 year old has been arrested for firing a gun at Rahul Fazilpuria, singer, on Wednesday(Image Credit-Google)

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 15:06:03 IST

A 25 year old has been arrested for firing a gun at Rahul Fazilpuria, singer, on Wednesday. 

 The guy, identified as Vishal is a native of Jajjal, Sonipat, Haryana. He was arrested by the police, led by Sector 40 Crime Branch In-Charge Amit Kumar. It has been reported that Vishal was  part of a recce conducted on Rahul Fazilapuria’s movement . 

On the days leading to the attack, Vishal was staying at guest-houses in Gurgaon, and visited the city on the day of the attack. 

Fazilpuria Attacked By Whom?

But according to the latest updates, a Sunil Sardania took to Instagram and has taken responsibility for the attack. He has reported two other names, Deepak Nandal and Inderjit Yadav, saying that Fazilpuria owed Deepak 5 Crores and was constantly ignoring him. 

In his post, he mentions, “ Ram Ram brothers, I am Sunil Sardhania. I have given a warning. Deepak had invested Rs 5 crore in Fazilpuria so that he could be made a celebrity. After becoming famous, Rahul Fazilpuria, showing off his political status, has neither picked up the phone nor replied to anyone for the last two years. Other than this, we had no other option. Now this is a last warning: He should pay the money or else we have the details of 10 of his acquaintances and relatives who used to hang out with him.” 

Fazilpuria And Nandal First Meet

Sources say that Fazilpuria and Nandal met in 2010 in jail. After his time in jail, Fazilpuria reportedly started his singing career with financial aid from Deepak. The artist was assaulted on Monday night while he was traveling to Fazilpuria village from Vatika Chowk.

He was let go by some men who laid him in a Tata Punch vehicle, which was subsequently found to be rented and taken over by police. Fazilpuria, a former Jannayak Janta Party candidate for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, was previously reportedly threatened by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police had sent two personnel for his protection, which was withdrawn three months ago.

Tags: Deepak NandalGurugram shooting caseRahul Fazilpuria attackers

