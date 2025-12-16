Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

The sixth edition of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of Bollywood excellence, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner of the night by clinching the Best Series award. The evening witnessed some of the industry’s biggest names taking centre stage, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Actress Ananya Panday grabbed the black lady as Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae.
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winner List
- Best Director (Series):
Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit & Rohin Ravendran (Black Warrant)
- Best Series (Critics):
Paatal Lok Season 2
- Best Director, Series (Critics):
Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)
- Best Director (Series):
Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)
- Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama:
Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)
- Best Actor, Series (Male) – Critics: Drama:
Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)
- Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama:
Monika Panwar (Khauf)
- Best Actor, Series (Female) – Critics: Drama:
Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)
- Best Comedy (Series/Specials):
Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)
-
- Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy:
Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)
- Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy:
Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)
- Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama:
Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)
- Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama:
Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)
- Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy:
Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)
- Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy:
Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)
- Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special):
Angry Young Men — Namrata Rao
- Best Story, Series:
Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)
- Best Original Screenplay, Series:
Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia & Tamal Sen (Paatal Lok Season 2)
- Best Adapted Screenplay, Series:
Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)
- Best Dialogue, Series:
Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)
- Best Cinematography, Series:
Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)
- Best Production Design, Series:
Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight)
- Best Editing, Series:
Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)
- Best Costume Design, Series:
Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight)
- Best Background Music, Series:
Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)
- Best VFX, Series:
Phantom FX (Khauf)
- Best Sound Design, Series:
Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)
- Best Music Album, Series:
Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)
- Best Debut Director, Series:
Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray – Love Kills)
- Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Series:
Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)
- Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Series:
Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)
Film Category – Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners
-
Best Film, Web Original:
Girls Will Be Girls
-
Best Director, Web Original Film:
Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)
-
Best Web Original Film (Critics):
The Mehta Boys — Boman Irani
-
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male):
Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)
-
Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female):
Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)
-
Best Actor (Male), Critics, Web Original Film:
Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)
-
Best Actor (Female), Critics, Web Original Film:
Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)
-
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male):
Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)
-
Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female):
Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)
-
Best Story, Web Original Film:
Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar (Stolen)
-
Best Original Screenplay, Web Original Film:
Avinash Sampath & Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)
-
Best Dialogue, Web Original Film:
Vijay Maurya (Agni)
-
Best Cinematography, Web Original Film:
Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)
-
Best Production Design, Web Original Film:
Acropolis, Sumit Basu, Snigdha Basu & Rajnish Hedao (Agni)
-
Best Editing, Web Original Film:
Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)
-
Best Background Music, Web Original Film:
Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl)
-
Best Sound Design, Web Original Film:
Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)
-
Best Music Album, Web Original Film:
Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)
-
Best Debut Director, Web Original Film:
Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)
-
Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Web Original Film:
Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)
-
Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Web Original Film:
Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)
Short Film Category
-
Best Short Film (People’s Choice):
Divorce — Director: Raaghav Kansal
-
Best Actor (Female), Short Film:
Fatima Sana Shaikh (Ayesha)
-
Best Actor (Male), Short Film:
Ayan Khan (Chashma)
-
Best Short Film (Fiction):
Ayesha — Director: Nihat Bhave
-
Best Short Film (Non-Fiction / Documentary):
Langur — Director: Haider Khan
-
Best Director, Short Film:
Renuka Shahane (Dhaavpatti)
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.