LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar delhi weather donald trump auction business news kabaddi player Black Sea Fleet Dhurandhar
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 celebrated the best of digital entertainment, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner by bagging Best Series. Ananya Panday won Best Actress (Comedy Series) for Call Me Bae, while power-packed performances by Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others dominated the night.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Full Winner. (Representative Image: Filmfare)
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Full Winner. (Representative Image: Filmfare)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 16, 2025 08:56:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

The sixth edition of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration of Bollywood excellence, with Black Warrant emerging as the biggest winner of the night by clinching the Best Series award. The evening witnessed some of the industry’s biggest names taking centre stage, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Actress Ananya Panday grabbed the black lady as Best Actress, Series (Female- Comedy) for Call Me Bae. 

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Winner List 

  • Best Director (Series):
     Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit & Rohin Ravendran (Black Warrant)

  • Best Series (Critics):
     Paatal Lok Season 2

  • Best Director, Series (Critics):
     Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

  • Best Director (Series):
     Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)

  • Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama:
     Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

  • Best Actor, Series (Male) – Critics: Drama:
     Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)

  • Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama:
     Monika Panwar (Khauf)

  • Best Actor, Series (Female) – Critics: Drama:
     Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)

  • Best Comedy (Series/Specials):
     Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)
  •  
  • Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy:
     Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai), Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)

  • Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy:
     Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama:
     Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama:
     Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy:
     Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy:
     Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

  • Best Non-Fiction Original (Series/Special):
     Angry Young Men — Namrata Rao

  • Best Story, Series:
     Smita Singh (Khauf), Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)

  • Best Original Screenplay, Series:
     Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia & Tamal Sen (Paatal Lok Season 2)

  • Best Adapted Screenplay, Series:
     Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

  • Best Dialogue, Series:
     Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

  • Best Cinematography, Series:
     Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)

  • Best Production Design, Series:
     Priya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma (Freedom at Midnight)

  • Best Editing, Series:
     Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)

  • Best Costume Design, Series:
     Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom at Midnight)

  • Best Background Music, Series:
     Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)

  • Best VFX, Series:
     Phantom FX (Khauf)

  • Best Sound Design, Series:
     Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)

  • Best Music Album, Series:
     Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

  • Best Debut Director, Series:
     Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray – Love Kills)

  • Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Series:
     Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)

  • Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Series:
     Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Film Category – Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 Winners

  • Best Film, Web Original:
     Girls Will Be Girls

  • Best Director, Web Original Film:
     Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

  • Best Web Original Film (Critics):
     The Mehta Boys — Boman Irani

  • Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male):
     Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

  • Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female):
     Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

  • Best Actor (Male), Critics, Web Original Film:
     Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

  • Best Actor (Female), Critics, Web Original Film:
     Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male):
     Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

  • Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female):
     Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

  • Best Story, Web Original Film:
     Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar (Stolen)

  • Best Original Screenplay, Web Original Film:
     Avinash Sampath & Vikramaditya Motwane (Ctrl)

  • Best Dialogue, Web Original Film:
     Vijay Maurya (Agni)

  • Best Cinematography, Web Original Film:
     Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)

  • Best Production Design, Web Original Film:
     Acropolis, Sumit Basu, Snigdha Basu & Rajnish Hedao (Agni)

  • Best Editing, Web Original Film:
     Jahaan Noble (Ctrl)

  • Best Background Music, Web Original Film:
     Sneha Khanwalkar (Ctrl)

  • Best Sound Design, Web Original Film:
     Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)

  • Best Music Album, Web Original Film:
     Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)

  • Best Debut Director, Web Original Film:
     Karan Tejpal (Stolen), Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)

  • Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Male), Web Original Film:
     Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

  • Breakthrough Performance by a Newcomer (Female), Web Original Film:
     Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)

Short Film Category

  • Best Short Film (People’s Choice):
     Divorce — Director: Raaghav Kansal

  • Best Actor (Female), Short Film:
     Fatima Sana Shaikh (Ayesha)

  • Best Actor (Male), Short Film:
     Ayan Khan (Chashma)

  • Best Short Film (Fiction):
     Ayesha — Director: Nihat Bhave

  • Best Short Film (Non-Fiction / Documentary):
     Langur — Director: Haider Khan

  • Best Director, Short Film:
     Renuka Shahane (Dhaavpatti)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 8:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alia bhattAnanya PandayBlack WarrantFilmfare AwardsFilmfare OTTFilmfare OTT AwardsFilmfare OTT Awards 2025Filmfare OTT Awards listFilmfare OTT Awards winnersVicky Kaushal

RELATED News

Nick Reiner, Son Of Renowned Filmmaker Rob Reiner Gets Arrested In Connection With Parents’ Murder, Bail Set At $4 Million

Shah Rukh Khan As Rehman Dakait? Viral Fan Edit of King Khan On Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Dhurandhar Song Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch

After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

‘A Hard Day For Me’: Priya Sachdev Kapur Shares Emotional Note On First Birthday After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Anuj Sachdeva Gets Death Threats From Fellow Society Resident Over THIS Reason: ‘I Am Bleeding From My Head’

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Markets On Edge, Dalaal Street Slips Under Pressure, Sensex And Nifty Open In The Red

KSH International IPO Opens Today: All You Need To Know Before Bidding Big On It

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Stocks to Watch Today: Biocon, Ion Exchange, Zydus Lifesciences, IndiGo, HCLTech, Lemon Tree, MTNL, SBI, HCLTech, RBL Bank, Atlantaa, Zydus Lifesciences And Many Other In Focus

Mathura Fog Horror: 4 Dead, 25 Injured As 7 Buses, 3 Cars Collide In Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway

BCCI Introduces Salary Cap For Overseas Stars In IPL 2026 Auction, Read To Know More

Donald Trump Declares Fentanyl As A ‘Weapon Of Mass Destruction’: What It Means, All About The Drug And Why Is It So Dangerous?

IPL 2026 Auction: Who Will Conduct The Indian Premier League Mini Auction?

Elon Musk Creates History: Becomes First Person Ever With $600 Billion Net Worth, Inches Closer To Trillionaire Status

Private Plane Crashes Near Toluca Airport In Central Mexico, Kills 7 People

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List
Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Black Warrant Wins Best Series, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Steal the Spotlight- Check Full Winner List

QUICK LINKS