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Home > Entertainment News > From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures from a fun morning spent on the padel court with her close friends. Dressed in sporty outfits, the group twinned in matching caps, with Alia sporting a pink-violet one that read “in my padel era.”

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks (Photo: IG)
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 24, 2026 18:44:03 IST

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From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

Actor Alia Bhatt recently offered fans a glimpse into her extended 33rd birthday celebrations, sharing cheerful moments from a lively padel session while also opening up about her struggles with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted a series of pictures from a fun morning spent on the padel court with her close friends. Dressed in sporty outfits, the group twinned in matching caps, with Alia sporting a pink-violet one that read “in my padel era.” One of the photos captured her cutting a birthday cake amid the celebrations.

In her caption, the actor candidly spoke about the challenges she has faced in recent weeks, mentioning difficulty staying focused due to ADHD. However, she shared that spending time playing padel with her friends lifted her spirits. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support of the women in her life, noting how meaningful it felt to have them show up for her.

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Reports suggest that Alia has previously spoken about being diagnosed with ADHD as well as anxiety.

The actor, who turned 33 on March 15, had earlier celebrated her birthday with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. She shared a separate set of photos capturing intimate family moments, including a fun outing to Disneyland. The images highlighted the couple’s bond with their daughter, along with candid glimpses of Alia blowing out candles and spending time with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The photo series also featured touching gestures from her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, including a handwritten note calling her their “precious jewel,” and a sweet birthday card from Raha.

On the professional front, Alia will next appear in the upcoming spy thriller Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film marks Alia’s first collaboration with the banner.

Alpha is the sixth installment in the successful YRF Spy Universe, following hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and is slated for a theatrical release on July 10.

ALSO READ:   Passive Euthanasia vs Active Euthanasia Explained As Harish Rana’s Landmark Case In India Comes To An End After 13 Years Of Life In Coma

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From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

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From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

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From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks
From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks
From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks
From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

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