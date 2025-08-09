From Poker Pro To Reality TV Queen: Nikita Luther Breaks Stereotypes and Reveals The Power Of Her ‘Shakti’ – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

At the NewsX We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 in New Delhi, Nikita Luther, celebrated gaming icon and co-winner of the reality show The Traitors India, shared powerful insights into where she derives her strength—or Shakti.

“I never thought that women are any less than men,” Nikita said. “Being in a male-dominated field, I actually learned how to use that to my advantage. So, I think I derive my Shakti from not thinking and conforming to society and not thinking according to the stereotypes that are laid out by society. That’s where I derive my power from.”

A Journey from Poker to Reality TV Fame

Nikita’s rise is an unconventional one. Known as a professional poker player and a respected gaming strategist, she stepped into the limelight earlier when she won the first season of The Traitors India on Amazon Prime. The show, part of a global franchise aired in 26 countries, pits contestants against each other in a psychological game of survival and strategy.

Explaining what helped her win the title, Nikita said, “Poker is a game of survival. Everybody starts at the same level, and the person who is last standing wins. That was the skill I took to The Traitors. I wasn’t playing not to lose – I was playing to win. Sometimes being silent was being a silent killer.”

She credited her “poker face” as a crucial tool, allowing her to avoid unnecessary attention while others around her created drama.

“It was quite a journey,” she reflected, “and I was contacted because the producers wanted someone with a strategic gaming background. I guess I was the only one with that in the mix.”

Nikita Luther On Reality TV: Scripted or Genuine?

Addressing the common notion that reality shows are scripted, Nikita offered clarity.

“The show was not scripted. We didn’t know what was going to happen next. We filmed 14 to 16 hours a day with 20 contestants. Editors condensed this into an hour-long episode, which means they had to build narratives and choose the drama and friction. So yes, there’s narrative-building, but the moments were real.”

Playfully asked how innocent or “traitorous” she was, Nikita described herself as “quite innocent” when it comes to values. “My father always taught me to do the harder right instead of the easier wrong.” Yet in the game and in life, she claimed the title of a “traitor” for making bold, aggressive moves without hesitation.

Bonds and Rivalries: Life After the Show

Despite fierce competition, Nikita developed strong friendships with co-winner Urfi Javed and fellow contestants Raftar and Lakshmi, praising Raftar’s inspiring story and Lakshmi’s warmth. Conversely, she admitted she’s least in touch with the duo Apurva and Sufi, joking about the reality TV dynamics.

Poker: More Than Just a Game

Nikita was keen to demystify poker, emphasizing, “Poker is not gambling. It’s a game of skill – like chess.”

Her entry into the game was accidental, beginning as an escape during family hardships. Early success, including a world championship, convinced her that poker could be a viable career.

Regarding gender dynamics, Nikita noted women’s advantages at the poker table.

“Women tend to have better emotional control, calculate risk more carefully, and have a more stable head on their shoulders. These qualities helped me last long.”

She turned stereotypes on their head by revealing how men were often intimidated by her presence.

“Poker is a game of geeks, and it’s actually the men who get shy because they don’t know how to deal with a woman staring them down.”

Nikita Luther on Being in a Male-Dominated Field

Being a woman in a predominantly male industry, Nikita has never been intimidated. “People think I’d be the one intimidated by the 9-to-10 male ratio at the table. Actually, it’s the other way around. I used that to my advantage.”

Asked if she would participate in more reality shows, Nikita expressed interest only if the show centered on psychology and skills, not drama. She explicitly ruled out Bigg Boss.

Rapid Fire With Nikita Luther

Gaming Icon: Elon Musk, for his ability to “do anything.”

Favorite School Sport: Basketball.

Favorite Cuisine: Home food – “dal chawal sabzi roti.”

Recent Holiday: Dubai.

Beaches or Mountains: Beaches.

Desired Superpower: Time travel.

