Home > Entertainment > From Sitting Alone To Chatting For Hours, Here’s How Aamir Khan Overcame Depression With Salman Khan’s Help

From Sitting Alone To Chatting For Hours, Here’s How Aamir Khan Overcame Depression With Salman Khan’s Help

Aamir Khan hosted a Sitaare Zameen Par screening with Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. He reflected on his emotional bond with Salman post-divorce, past tensions on Andaz Apna Apna, and shared a funny fan mix-up involving Tiger Shroff outside his home.

Aamir Khan with Salman Khan

Last Updated: June 29, 2025 15:27:48 IST

Aamir Khan hosted a screening for his latest film, RS Prasanna’s coming-of-age sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, right in Mumbai. He invited Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan—two names that really need no introduction.

Both of them showed up, not just for Aamir but for the whole cast. Earlier this year, they were also spotted at a special screening of Loveyapa, which marked Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s debut in theatres.

Strangely enough, Aamir admitted he, Salman, and Shah Rukh weren’t exactly friends from the get-go.

Aamir Khan opens up about his friendship with Salman Khan

Aamir Khan revealed that his real friendship with Salman began after his separation from Reena Dutta in 2001. Aamir opened up about how rough things were at the time, saying he’d started drinking heavily and was isolating himself every night in the early 2000s.

Aamir described how he’d sit alone, not meeting anyone, until a few people—like Juhi Chawla and Salman—started reaching out.

Aamir Khan recalls bonding with Salman Khan

One fine day, Salman came over for a meal, and hours of honest conversation followed. That’s when the two connected. “We had a heart-to-heart since I was going through depression then. He also shared a lot with me. That’s when we started becoming friends,” Aamir said in an interview with The Lallantop.

Looking back, Aamir also admitted he didn’t always get along with Salman. During the shooting of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaz Apna Apna in 1994, Aamir was honestly annoyed with Salman’s habit of showing up late to set, throwing off the whole schedule.

He figured they probably wouldn’t be friends. But after talking things out years later, Aamir realized everyone messes up sometimes, and it’s pointless to be overly judgmental.

