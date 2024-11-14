Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

2024 has been a tragic year for Korean entertainment, with several beloved celebrities passing away, leaving fans and industry insiders in mourning. Here’s a look at some of the Korean actors and personalities who left us this year.

1. Song Jae-Rim

Known for his roles in dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun and the recent Queen Woo, actor Song Jae-Rim passed away on November 12 at the age of 39. He was found deceased at his home in Seoul’s Seongdong District. A letter was reportedly found at the scene, though police stated there were no signs of foul play, and the exact cause of death is under investigation.

2. Shin Hae-Ri

South Korean model Shin Hae-Ri died on September 14 at the age of 32. Starting her career after competing in the 2012 Miss Korea Gyeongnam pageant, she gained popularity as a racing model and as a ring girl for Road FC. Her passing left a void among her large fanbase who followed her career with great admiration.

3. Kim Soo-Mi

Veteran actress Kim Soo-mi, famous for her roles in long-running series like Country Diaries, died on October 25 at age 75 due to cardiac arrest. She was found unconscious by her son and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Seoul. In addition to her acting career, she appeared on various cooking and lifestyle programs, gaining further recognition and love from the audience.

4. Park Ji-Ah

Actress Park Ji-Ah, best known for her portrayal of Song Hye-Kyo’s mother in The Glory, passed away on September 30 at the age of 52. Her agency confirmed that she succumbed to a cerebral infarction. Her work had touched many viewers, and her passing brought sorrow to her fans and colleagues in the industry.

5. Kim Byung-Sun

At 37, actress Kim Byung-Sun passed away on October 24 after a prolonged illness. Known for her roles in dramas like Romantic Island and Way Back Home, Byung-Sun had a promising career in both television and film. Her passing marked a heartbreaking loss for the K-drama community.

These untimely deaths have saddened fans worldwide and highlighted the fragility of life within the demanding entertainment industry.

Filed under

celebrity deaths korean celebrities Song Jae Rim Trending news
