From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

2024 has been a tragic year for Korean entertainment, with several beloved celebrities passing away, leaving fans and industry insiders in mourning. Here’s a look at some of the Korean actors and personalities who left us this year.

1. Song Jae-Rim

Known for his roles in dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun and the recent Queen Woo, actor Song Jae-Rim passed away on November 12 at the age of 39. He was found deceased at his home in Seoul’s Seongdong District. A letter was reportedly found at the scene, though police stated there were no signs of foul play, and the exact cause of death is under investigation.

2. Shin Hae-Ri

South Korean model Shin Hae-Ri died on September 14 at the age of 32. Starting her career after competing in the 2012 Miss Korea Gyeongnam pageant, she gained popularity as a racing model and as a ring girl for Road FC. Her passing left a void among her large fanbase who followed her career with great admiration.

3. Kim Soo-Mi

Veteran actress Kim Soo-mi, famous for her roles in long-running series like Country Diaries, died on October 25 at age 75 due to cardiac arrest. She was found unconscious by her son and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Seoul. In addition to her acting career, she appeared on various cooking and lifestyle programs, gaining further recognition and love from the audience.

4. Park Ji-Ah

Actress Park Ji-Ah, best known for her portrayal of Song Hye-Kyo’s mother in The Glory, passed away on September 30 at the age of 52. Her agency confirmed that she succumbed to a cerebral infarction. Her work had touched many viewers, and her passing brought sorrow to her fans and colleagues in the industry.

5. Kim Byung-Sun

At 37, actress Kim Byung-Sun passed away on October 24 after a prolonged illness. Known for her roles in dramas like Romantic Island and Way Back Home, Byung-Sun had a promising career in both television and film. Her passing marked a heartbreaking loss for the K-drama community.

These untimely deaths have saddened fans worldwide and highlighted the fragility of life within the demanding entertainment industry.

