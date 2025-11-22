From ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ To ‘Aaj Sajeya’: Team India Dances To Each Beat On Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Haldi Ceremony, Watch

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is set to marry music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23. Their wedding celebrations started with the Haldi ceremony on November 21, and photos from the event are going viral on social media.

The visuals show Smriti and Palash enjoying the ceremony with enthusiasm. Several Indian women’s cricket team players attended the function and joined Smriti as she danced to drum beats. The couple posed with friends and family as they celebrated the start of their wedding rituals with joy and energy.

Smriti and Palash’s Haldi ceremony brought together close friends, relatives, and teammates in a lively atmosphere. Both chose bright yellow outfits for the occasion.

Palash wore a traditional yellow kurta pajama, while Smriti selected a yellow sharara suit decorated with golden bootis. Videos from the event show the couple playing Haldi with happiness as their families participated in the rituals. Smriti’s teammates from the Indian women’s cricket team also joined the celebration, adding to the cheerful environment with dance, music, and candid moments captured by guests.

Teammates Turn Team Dulhan and Bring Energy to the Haldi Ceremony

Smriti Mandhana’s teammates created excitement at the Haldi ceremony when they arrived as “Team Dulhan.” Cricketers Shefali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues attended the celebration and danced together during the event. Their presence added more colour to the ceremony.

The teammates played Haldi like Holi, applying turmeric on each other and taking part in the festivities with enthusiasm. Their dance performances, laughter, and support for Smriti turned the event into a memorable pre-wedding celebration.

Palash Muchhal’s Filmy Proposal to Smriti Goes Viral

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal recently shared a video in which Palash proposed to Smriti in a cinematic style. The proposal took place on a cricket ground, where Palash blindfolded Smriti and guided her to the centre of the field. Smriti wore a striking red dress during the moment.

Palash went down on one knee and proposed with a ring, which brought an emotional smile to Smriti’s face. She accepted the proposal and placed a ring on Palash’s finger as well. The video received wide attention and became a popular highlight ahead of their wedding.

