Home > Entertainment > 'Further Explanation Would…' AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

'Further Explanation Would…' AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

AR Rahman has decided to move on from the Chhaava controversy, clarifying that his remarks on industry changes were misunderstood. Emphasising creative integrity, the composer said his identity lies in music, adding that “people who know him” already understand his true intentions.

AR Rahman Steps Back From Chhaava Controversy, Chooses Music Over Debate
AR Rahman Steps Back From Chhaava Controversy, Chooses Music Over Debate

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 5, 2026 23:43:14 IST

‘Further Explanation Would…’ AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

AR Rahman, who is known as a legendary composer, has officially declared his intention to withdraw from the current public dispute, which began after his comments about the movie Chhaava.

The controversy began when the composer described how film industry dynamics had evolved during the past eight years, which led people to believe he was criticizing how communal biases affected employment opportunities.

Rahman made his identity declaration to social media after the public debate escalated because he wanted to explain that his main identity derives from his musical work instead of divisive language, and his complete mission in life is to connect with people through the power of his music.

AR Rahman Industry Evolution

The Indian film industry has experienced an enormous transformation, which affects the creative direction that established artists such as Rahman pursue. The composer explained that industry structural changes, which he described as organizational transformations, connect with social changes that occur in society because they create situations that result in incorrect interpretations of work-based assessments.

Rahman requires people to assess his professional achievements, which he accomplished throughout his international success after building his career through more than thirty years of work in the music industry, by using an artistic evaluation method instead of political evaluation, which depends on current events and religious conditions.

He confirms that his research concentrates on sound quality and storytelling development because he wants to show that digital discussions create disruptive elements that compete with his main research objectives.

AR Rahman Creative Integrity

Rahman protects himself from public scrutiny through his complete artistic output, which he has developed throughout his career. He believes that creative integrity delivers a more powerful message than any statement made during social media patterns.

He declared that “people who know him” understand his heart, which led him to stop explaining himself to those who choose not to understand him. His upcoming projects will become his main focus because he intends to use his musical work to create understanding between different groups.

Rahman uses his music to show that artistic work should be evaluated based on its actual value without considering false interpretations.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 11:43 PM IST
‘Further Explanation Would…’ AR Rahman Finally Reacts To Communal Chhaava Row Remark, Wants Religious Beliefs To Be Separate From Professional Achievements

