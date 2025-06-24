Gabbar Was Killed In Original ‘Sholay,’ Do You Know Why The Climax Was Reshot?

In a nostalgic treat for cinema lovers, the legendary Bollywood epic Sholay is all set to mark its 50th anniversary with a grand world premiere of its fully restored, uncut version.

The iconic film will be screened at the renowned Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, on June 27. What makes it more special? The screening will be held under the open skies of Piazza Maggiore, a location famous for hosting historic film events.

Sholay: A Cinematic Milestone Since 1975

Released in August 1975, Sholay redefined Indian cinema with its gripping storyline, memorable characters, and iconic dialogues. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film starred some of Bollywood’s biggest names — Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan. Over time, it became more than just a movie; it evolved into a cultural landmark.

This restored edition isn’t just about better visuals. It brings back previously unseen footage, including the film’s original ending, which had been cut due to censorship.

The restoration was a result of a meticulous three-year collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd., working with archives from Mumbai and London, and sound-visual experts in Italy and the UK’s British Film Institute.

The Story Behind the Controversial Ending

Interestingly, the ending most fans remember wasn’t the one the filmmakers originally shot. Director Ramesh Sippy was asked to reshoot the climax because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) found the original version too violent.

The revised scene showed Gabbar Singh being arrested by police after being beaten by Thakur — a rather familiar trope, according to Sippy.

“I had to call back Sanjeev Kumar from Russia, where he was attending a film festival, to reshoot the ending in Bangalore,” Sippy revealed during a discussion on cinematic violence. “As a director, I was never creatively satisfied with that version.”

Why was the Sholay Climax re-shot?

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a lesser-known moment from the film’s journey. After the initial release didn’t meet expectations, he, along with writers Salim-Javed and Sippy, met to discuss what could be changed. A key concern? Audiences weren’t happy with Bachchan’s character dying, especially since he had also died recently in Deewaar.

There was even a rushed plan to re-shoot his scenes to keep Jai alive. “Rameshji was about to leave for Bangalore when he said, ‘Let’s wait one more day.’ That pause changed everything,” Bachchan recalled.

Adding a personal touch to the film’s legacy, Amitabh also shared that his wife, Jaya Bachchan, was pregnant with their first child during the filming. “You can actually spot scenes where she’s working while expecting,” he fondly noted. The couple had just completed a year of marriage when shooting began.

Not Everyone Was Paid Equally

The film may have gone on to earn crores, but the pay scale for the actors paints a different picture. Dharmendra reportedly received ₹1.5 lakh for his role, followed by Sanjeev Kumar at ₹1.25 lakh.

Amitabh Bachchan, despite playing a lead, earned ₹1 lakh. Amjad Khan, whose portrayal of Gabbar Singh became legendary, was paid only ₹50,000. Hema Malini earned ₹75,000, while Jaya Bachchan was reportedly the lowest paid at ₹35,000.

Dharmendra Helped Amitabh Bag the Role

In an interview, Dharmendra revealed a casting twist that surprised fans. According to him, Shatrughan Sinha was the original choice for the role of Jai. However, it was Dharmendra who helped Amitabh get the part — a move that, in hindsight, changed the course of Bollywood history.

The newly restored version of Sholay will be showcased in its original 2.2:1 aspect ratio, complete with enhanced audio and visuals. For long-time fans and new viewers alike, this screening promises to be a powerful revisit to a film that shaped generations.

