Ghaati Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty’s Most Intense Role Yet Hits Screens This September

Ghaati Trailer Out: Anushka Shetty is back and she’s not messing around. The new trailer for Ghaati just dropped, and honestly, it’s giving serious badass vibes. She’s playing this tough woman from a community deep in the Eastern Ghats, where life’s been rough for ages. The place has a dark past the people there were treated like cheap labor during the British days, and now they’re caught up in some serious illegal weed business.

Anushka Shetty’s Fierce Comeback in Ghaati

In the film, Anushka’s character starts out as someone who’s been pushed around, but she slowly flips the script and becomes this unstoppable force. She’s done with being a victim and is ready to take on the corrupt guys running the whole operation.

The trailer shows her kicking ass and taking names action scenes that look real intense, plus some moments where you can see the pain and fire in her eyes. It’s not just a typical action flick; it feels raw and emotional.

Vikram Prabhu Adds Depth to the Ghaati Story

There’s also Vikram Prabhu, who adds to the story, but honestly, Anushka steals the show here. The whole movie looks like it’s about survival, fighting back, and standing up for what’s right, all set in this wild, beautiful mountain area that’s as tough as the story itself.

Ghaati is dropping this September and it’s set to release in multiple languages, so fans everywhere can watch. If you love strong female leads who fight tooth and nail, this film’s got you covered. Anushka Shetty is back, and she’s bringing serious fire with her role tough, fierce, and completely unshakable. The story dives into the struggles of a community caught in the middle of illegal trade, and Anushka’s character rises up to take on the challenge head-on. Audiences are already buzzing, waiting to see her deliver another unforgettable performance.

