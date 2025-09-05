Ghaati In Theaters Today: The Rise Of Anushka Shetty, From A Geography Teach In School To Bahubali Fame

LIVE TV
Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, released in theatres today. The Telugu action crime drama also features Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, and Chaitanya Rao. Industry stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Allu Arjun extended support to Anushka ahead of the release.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: September 5, 2025 02:42:39 IST

The Telugu action crime drama Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, released in theatres today (5th September). The film, produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments, features Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

Legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson Vikram Prabhu also plays an important character. The makers promoted the film widely with strong industry support. Actor Prabhas unveiled a new action glimpse earlier, while Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun personally extended their encouragement to Anushka ahead of the release.

Anushka Shetty From Teacher to Actress

Anushka Shetty, born as Sweety Shetty, worked as a geography teacher at Eastwood High School in Bangalore before entering films. She also trained as a yoga instructor under Bharat Thakur.

She holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications degree. Actor Sonu Sood introduced her to filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, which opened the door to cinema.

She made her debut in 2005 with the Telugu film Super. Her breakthrough role came in Vikramarkudu (2007), after which she rose to fame across South India. Anushka later earned recognition for her performances in Bahubali, Vedam, and Rudramadevi.

Industry Stars Support Anushka Ahead of Release

Before the release of Ghaati, leading actors from the Telugu industry came forward to support Anushka Shetty. Rana Daggubati had earlier spoken to her, encouraging her about the film.

Icon Star Allu Arjun also called Anushka, recalling memories of working with her in Vedam and Rudramadevi.

He praised her ability to lead female-centric projects and said she performs action scenes at the level of top male stars. During their conversation, both actors discussed the idea of seeing Sheelavathi and Pushpa characters together on screen. Their wishes added momentum to the film’s release campaign.

EAGLE Raises Concerns Over Trailer Content

The Director of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Telangana, raised objections over the trailer of Ghaati.

Officials said the film shows scenes that appear to glorify narcotic-related activities, including cultivation and transportation of cannabis.

They pointed out the lack of statutory warnings, which could negatively influence young viewers. EAGLE urged the filmmakers to add scrolling disclaimers such as “Ganja is banned in India and is extremely harmful to health” in scenes related to drugs. They warned that non-compliance may invite legal action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

QUICK LINKS