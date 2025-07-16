LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Global Glam: Kiara Advani's Style Reign from Wimbledon to the Met Gala

In 2024, Kiara Advani stunned on two global stages, Wimbledon and the Met Gala. From a chic powder blue pantsuit in London to a bold gold sculptural gown in New York, she showcased elegance, confidence, and versatility, proving her status as a true international fashion icon.

Kiara Advani at Wimbledon and the Met Gala (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 00:17:06 IST

2024 was a standout year for Bollywood star Kiara Advani, not just on screen but on two of the world’s biggest global stages, Wimbledon and the Met Gala. From channeling tailored elegance at the All England Club to embracing goddess-like glamour on the Met steps, Kiara delivered back-to-back fashion moments that left the world watching.

In July 2024, Kiara made her Wimbledon debut alongside husband Sidharth Malhotra, attending the quarter-finals in London. The couple instantly turned heads, not just as Bollywood’s power duo but also for their well-synced fashion.

Grace on the Grass: Kiara’s Wimbledon Debut Look

Kiara opted for a sharp and chic powder blue pantsuit from Nina Ricci, accented with black velvet trims on the blazer lapels and trousers. The ensemble, priced more than one lakh rupees, featured a plunging neckline and structured tailoring, a nod to her refined, elegant personal style.

She paired the look with white pointed heels, dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, and soft blush tones. Her open, center-parted hair and luxe Goyard Alto Hatbox bag added to the crisp sophistication. Sidharth matched her aesthetic in a white blazer, striped shirt, and emerald green tie, a stylish salute to the Wimbledon whites.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, her husband Sidharth Malhotra revealed his long-time love for tennis, calling it a childhood dream to attend Wimbledon live. Kiara, new to the sport, expressed her excitement at experiencing it through his passion, calling it a special moment for them both.

Golden Glow at the Met: A Fashion Statement of Strength

Fast forward to May, and Kiara made her first-ever Met Gala appearance, pregnant and radiant. She stunned in a custom Gaurav Gupta sculptural gown, titled Bravehearts, paying tribute to late fashion icon André Leon Talley. The look featured an antique gold breastplate symbolizing motherhood, an abstract umbilical cord, and a dramatic double-panel cape over a satin train.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara accessorised with bold gold jewelry, including a 17-carat pear-shaped diamond piece and 5-carat heart-shaped earrings. Her smoky eyes and pinned-back waves finished the powerful look.

Whether it was tailored polish at Wimbledon or symbolic couture at the Met, Kiara Advani proved that 2024 was her year to reign on the world’s biggest fashion stages. 

Also Read: Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl 2.5 Years After Marriage, Internet Gets Flooded With Good Wishes

Tags: Bollywoodkiara advaniSidharth Malhotra

