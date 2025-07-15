Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl 2.5 Years After Marriage, Internet Gets Flooded With Good Wishes

The Shershaah couple – Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been promoted to parents of a baby girl according to the media reports. Both mother and child are in good health. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, have not yet issued an official statement, but the news has sparked celebration among fans across social media platforms.

Couple Announced Pregnancy with Heartwarming Post in February

In February, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy through a joint Instagram post. They shared a photo of themselves holding a pair of baby socks with the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.” The post garnered widespread attention and well wishes from fans and industry colleagues.

Sidharth and Kiara met at a social gathering before starring together in the film Shershaah. Their relationship reportedly blossomed during the film’s shoot, although the duo remained tight-lipped about their romance. On February 7, 2023, the couple married in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, attended by close family and friends.

Upcoming Film Projects for the New Parents

On the professional front, both Sidharth and Kiara have major releases scheduled. Sidharth stars in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara, meanwhile, features in War 2, a highly anticipated YRF spy universe film co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set to release on Independence Day. Reports also suggest that Kiara exited Don 3, which was to feature Ranveer Singh, due to her pregnancy.

