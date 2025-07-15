LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump Epstein Client List
Home > Bollywood > Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter, Shora, is winning hearts after he shared her acting clip on Instagram. Fans praised her talent, calling her “the next Radhika Apte” and a “refreshing star kid.” With Nawaz busy on projects like Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Sangeen, all eyes are now on Shora’s debut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter Shora
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his daughter Shora

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 18:23:22 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently posted a video of his 15-year-old daughter, Shora, on Instagram. In the clip, she’s seen performing a dramatic scene, speaking her lines confidently in English.

Siddiqui captioned it, “Can I come in… Scene one.” There’s no word yet on whether this is from a film, a series, or a stage production—just Shora, clearly loving the craft.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter nails her audition scene

People online are genuinely impressed. Comments poured in, with one person saying, “I can see the next Radhika Apte in her.” Another chimed in, “Kind of nepotism audience want… much better than other Stars’ Kids.” 

One user added, “She will gonna dominate the Bollywood,” as another posted, “Proud father moment.” 

It’s not every day you see a star kid getting this kind of praise. Usually, there’s a lot of skepticism, people rolling their eyes about nepotism and lack of talent. 

Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui planning to launch Shora in Bollywood? 

As of now, there are  no reports of Nawazuddin Siddiqui launching her daughter in Bollywood. The big question is, who’s going to launch her? Will she get the grand debut like so many star kids before her? Hard to say. The industry loves a good launch, but Shora’s already shown she’s got skills.

As for Nawazuddin, he’s still got plenty on his plate. His last film, Costao, dropped on Zee5 in May. There’s more coming: Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.

After the pandemic, most of his movies have been heading straight to streaming, with his last theatrical release, Jogira Sara Ra Ra (2023), not making much noise at the box office.

In a chat with Film Companion, Nawazuddin mentioned that Shora’s interest in acting is all her own. She signed herself up for acting classes, telling her teacher she wanted to learn, no prompting from her father. 

With Shora stepping into the spotlight, it’s clear the Siddiqui legacy isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s just getting started.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

More News

Was Nicolas Cage’s Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker Ruined Because Of Actress’ Mother? ‘I Don’t Think I Passed’
Sanjay Manjrekar Slams Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Performance: ‘He Was Playing A Waiting Game’
World Youth Skills Day: Five Essential Human Skills That AI Can Never Replace
Shubman Gill Opens Up About Meeting King Charles III, Reveals What He Said About Lord’s Test Defeat
J&K Deputy CM Seeks LG Apology For Disrespecting Democracy, Constitution
Israel Strikes Syrian Forces Again, Vows to Shield Druze Community Amid Sweida Violence
Bhagyathara BT-11 Lottery Result OUT: Kerala’s ₹1 Crore Lucky Draw Declared– How To Check The Full Winners List
Mitchell Starc’s Masterclass And Scott Boland’s Hat-Trick Bundle West Indies Out Just For 27
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’
Wife Living Apart Without Valid Reason Not Entitled To Maintenance: Allahabad High Court
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?