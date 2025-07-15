Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Shora Leaves Internet Impressed With Her Intense Audition Scene, Fans Say ‘Better Than Other Star Kids’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently posted a video of his 15-year-old daughter, Shora, on Instagram. In the clip, she’s seen performing a dramatic scene, speaking her lines confidently in English.

Siddiqui captioned it, “Can I come in… Scene one.” There’s no word yet on whether this is from a film, a series, or a stage production—just Shora, clearly loving the craft.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter nails her audition scene

People online are genuinely impressed. Comments poured in, with one person saying, “I can see the next Radhika Apte in her.” Another chimed in, “Kind of nepotism audience want… much better than other Stars’ Kids.”

One user added, “She will gonna dominate the Bollywood,” as another posted, “Proud father moment.”

It’s not every day you see a star kid getting this kind of praise. Usually, there’s a lot of skepticism, people rolling their eyes about nepotism and lack of talent.

Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui planning to launch Shora in Bollywood?

As of now, there are no reports of Nawazuddin Siddiqui launching her daughter in Bollywood. The big question is, who’s going to launch her? Will she get the grand debut like so many star kids before her? Hard to say. The industry loves a good launch, but Shora’s already shown she’s got skills.

As for Nawazuddin, he’s still got plenty on his plate. His last film, Costao, dropped on Zee5 in May. There’s more coming: Section 108, Noorani Chehra, Sangeen, and Raat Akeli Hai 2.

After the pandemic, most of his movies have been heading straight to streaming, with his last theatrical release, Jogira Sara Ra Ra (2023), not making much noise at the box office.

In a chat with Film Companion, Nawazuddin mentioned that Shora’s interest in acting is all her own. She signed herself up for acting classes, telling her teacher she wanted to learn, no prompting from her father.

With Shora stepping into the spotlight, it’s clear the Siddiqui legacy isn’t going anywhere. If anything, it’s just getting started.

