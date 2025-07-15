LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Home > Bollywood > Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, once Bollywood's number one actor-director pair, are undergoing a fallout. Reports are claiming that the reason for their falling out is over Bhansali's choice to cast Ranbir Kapoor as the lead in his latest film Love & War, instead of Ranveer who had previously worked with him in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer turned down the chance to play a supporting role, despite it being approached by Bhansali.

Image Credit- Pinterest
Image Credit- Pinterest

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 17:10:42 IST

After being the most powerful actor-director pair in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave us cinematic masterpieces in the form of films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, are now said to be undergoing a severe professional and personal rift. The reason for this reported rift seems to be Bhansali’s casting choices in his highly anticipated new film, Love & War, in which Ranbir Kapoor features in a leading role.

Casting & Creative Direction

There were the first whispers of a likely breakup after it became apparent that Ranveer Singh, who had been the inspiration behind Bhansali’s grand cinematic vision until then, had been left out of the lead cast of Love & War. The important male lead was instead usurped by Ranbir Kapoor in a surprising development given Ranveer’s string of good form and legendary rapport with the director. Inside sources say that Ranveer was approached to do a supporting part in the film, which he apparently turned down, clearing the way for Vicky Kaushal to fill that gap. This choice by Bhansali, to proceed with another top hero, ie, Ranbir Kapoor with whom Bhansali had less-than-optimal beginnings in his career, is said to be the cause of tension today.

Personal & Professional Fallout

The alleged estrangement between Bhansali and Ranveer has made itself evident in overt ways beyond bare professional endeavors. Adding fuel to the rumors was Bhansali’s reported no-show at Ranveer Singh’s 40th birthday party, a celebration reportedly kept small and private for close friends alone. This glaring absence on what was for Ranveer a highly personal occasion, particularly given their long history with it and its success, was read as an open sign that their friendship has indeed soured. Though neither party has made a public statement, industry opinion is that this is likely a classic case of the cold-shoulder treatment being applied to one erstwhile political ally by another. Ranveer, meanwhile, remained busy continuing his own work, with the first look of his action-oriented film Dhurandhar revealed recently, indicating a clear departure from his previous mentor on his professional path. Bhansali, meanwhile, is completely involved in the elephantine shoot of Love & War, already a film well ahead in its shoot schedule and foreseen sweep sequences, especially those with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The fate of the iconic pair Ranveer-Bhansali remains hanging, an indication of how conceptual differences and other casting options can shatter even the most powerful of partnerships in Bollywood.

Also Read:  BTS Jungkook Is Back On Instagram! Gains 2.8 Million Followers In Less Than 12 Hours

Tags: Bollywoodranbir kapoorranveer singhSanjay Leela Bhansali

More News

Who Is Daniel Martindale? American Who Aided Russia in Ukraine Gets Russian Citizenship
School Assembly News Headlines July 16, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Lucknow Court Grants Bail To Rahul Gandhi And Other News Updates
5 Life Lessons Cricket Fans Can Learn From India’s Lord’s Heartbreak
NASA Site Won’t Host Key Climate Assessments As Trump Administration Reverses Plans: Report
‘I Don’t Have Words’: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Mother Reacts After His Safe Return From Historic ISS Mission
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Rahul Gandhi Granted Bail In Indian Army Defamation Case: Know Other Defamation Cases Filed Against Him
HDFC Life Q1 Result: Company Posts Rs 546 Crore Net Profit in Q1FY26, Marking 14.5% YoY Growth
India–US Trade Talks Continue: Fifth Round Underway In Washington
CPI Leader Chandu Rathod Shot Dead During Morning Walk In Hyderabad’s Malakpet
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?
Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Creative Clash: Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Love & War Role Change Everything?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?