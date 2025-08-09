LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

Be ready with your popcorn because SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter with Mahesh Babu promises to be visually spectacular with its high-octane mythology. Priyanka Chopra's big comeback and Prithviraj's villain add more spice to the deal. Here's everything you need to know!

GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra in Rajamouli’s Next Blockbuster
GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra in Rajamouli’s Next Blockbuster

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 14:12:08 IST

The wait is over!  Director SS Rajamouli has set the cinematic world abuzz by revealing GlobeTrotter, an action-adventure with Mahesh Babu. The announcement on Mahesh’s 50th birthday heralds a more momentous revelation in November 2025, causing a flurry of excitement among fans and cinephiles.

Visionary Rajamouli’s Master Stroke

SS Rajamouli makes extra miles with GlobeTrotter, the film he is toying with now. A jungle adventure laced with Indian connotations, it is Baahubali and RRR’s architect’s fellowship with nothing less than Indiana Jones and James Bond. Mahesh Babu is described as a rugged-looking explorer, he will have several looks through which the mature growth of his character will manifest while primarily dwelling within folklore highly laden with action.

Exotic locations like films in Kenya and Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh promise to be a visual treat. Rajamouli’s post on X proved to be an important announcement, shedding light on the “never-before-seen reveal” of the film, which will forever change the definition of a film’s reveal.

Star Cast Wows and Deep Mythology

The star cast puts in a heavy weightage, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an explorer coming back to Indian cinema, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as an enraging evil. The teaser poster, a blurred chest splattered with blood, with a rudraksha mala and Lord Shiva’s trishul, suggestsing mythological undertones possibly connecting Mahesh’s character to Hanuman.

The union of this world adventure with Indian spirituality takes the plot of GlobeTrotter high-octane action into a culturally resonant narrative that promises to break whatever hopes it came with.

Rajamouli Gearing Towards November 2025

The first revelation of the film has already been dubbed a game changer in its November 2025 release, while Rajamouli has chosen to hold back the detailed proceedings in what seems to be an attempt to keep it an experience nobody will capture in just stills. 

The production has begun somewhere in April 2025, with rumors of budgets hitting ₹1000 crores, well-worthy of breaking records, with predictions from fans about it going over Baahubali and Dangal. With Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli doing their own together for this global saga, the world is now waiting for a landmark in films.

Also Read: Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Tags: globetrottermahesh babupriyanka chopraSS Rajamoulitollywood

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!
GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!
GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!
GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?