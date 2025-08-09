GlobeTrotter Unveiled: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra In SS Rajamouli’s ‘Never-Seen-Before’ Blockbuster, Details Inside!

The wait is over! Director SS Rajamouli has set the cinematic world abuzz by revealing GlobeTrotter, an action-adventure with Mahesh Babu. The announcement on Mahesh’s 50th birthday heralds a more momentous revelation in November 2025, causing a flurry of excitement among fans and cinephiles.

Visionary Rajamouli’s Master Stroke

SS Rajamouli makes extra miles with GlobeTrotter, the film he is toying with now. A jungle adventure laced with Indian connotations, it is Baahubali and RRR’s architect’s fellowship with nothing less than Indiana Jones and James Bond. Mahesh Babu is described as a rugged-looking explorer, he will have several looks through which the mature growth of his character will manifest while primarily dwelling within folklore highly laden with action.

For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter… pic.twitter.com/c4vNXYKrL9 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 9, 2025

Exotic locations like films in Kenya and Borra Caves in Andhra Pradesh promise to be a visual treat. Rajamouli’s post on X proved to be an important announcement, shedding light on the “never-before-seen reveal” of the film, which will forever change the definition of a film’s reveal.

Star Cast Wows and Deep Mythology

The star cast puts in a heavy weightage, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an explorer coming back to Indian cinema, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as an enraging evil. The teaser poster, a blurred chest splattered with blood, with a rudraksha mala and Lord Shiva’s trishul, suggestsing mythological undertones possibly connecting Mahesh’s character to Hanuman.

For all the admirers of my #GlobeTrotter… pic.twitter.com/c4vNXYKrL9 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 9, 2025

The union of this world adventure with Indian spirituality takes the plot of GlobeTrotter high-octane action into a culturally resonant narrative that promises to break whatever hopes it came with.

Rajamouli Gearing Towards November 2025

The first revelation of the film has already been dubbed a game changer in its November 2025 release, while Rajamouli has chosen to hold back the detailed proceedings in what seems to be an attempt to keep it an experience nobody will capture in just stills.

The production has begun somewhere in April 2025, with rumors of budgets hitting ₹1000 crores, well-worthy of breaking records, with predictions from fans about it going over Baahubali and Dangal. With Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli doing their own together for this global saga, the world is now waiting for a landmark in films.

Also Read: Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’