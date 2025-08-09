Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Mahesh Babu, the star of Tollywood, turned 50 on the 9th of August, 2025, and with it came an effusion of love and emotions from fans and industry titans for him. The Megastar Chiranjeevi had been the first to break the news that celebrated Mahesh as the “pride of Telugu cinema” through a touching post on social media which set the mood for celebration that particular day.

An Emotional Message by Chiranjeevi

The towering personality of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi took to X to pen his affectionate birthday greeting for Mahesh Babu, happy happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! “You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer beyond! You seem to grow younger every single year!”

Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh !💐🤗 You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond!

You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns! 💐 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 9, 2025

This sparkling homage defines the great regard between the two icons, endorsing Mahesh with eternal youthfulness and presentee status in Tollywood. This tearful solidarity was celebrated with social media hashtags such as #HBDSuperstarMahesh.

Industry Giants Join the Celebration

The birthday wishes didn’t stop at Chiranjeevi. Jr NTR also went on to add on that sweet birthday wish, “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all love and success…”

Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2025

From Gopichand Malineni to Anil Sunkara, all directors and producers recognized the human side of Mahesh: it was acknowledged that the Superstar was extremely humble and had such a humanitarian spirit. Such tributes mark Mahesh’s far-reaching impact, not only as an actor but as a figure of deep affection to millions, also seeing those recognitions from peer.

The Great Adventure of Mahesh Babu: SSMB29

Going by Mahesh Babu’s age of 50, the wind seems to be sailing towards his next project, SSMB29, which is a jungle adventure with SS Rajamouli directing. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are part of this ambitious film which would be shot in exotic locations across Africa; it promises to take Mahesh’s global stardom up a notch.

Fans are agog since it has been revealed recently by Mahesh that this globe-trotting saga will be unveiled in November 2025. He remains very energetic and committed for a young, enthralled audience, ensuring that the 50th year of his life will be a milestone both on and off screen.

