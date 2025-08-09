LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Tollywood's biggest birthday celebration is heated for Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday! Megastar Chiranjeevi described him as the pride of Telugu cinema while Jr NTR and the rest lent their shower of love. At 50, the unmatched charm of this superstar is only getting hotter!

Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Mahesh Babu
Chiranjeevi’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Mahesh Babu

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 9, 2025 13:12:00 IST

Mahesh Babu, the star of Tollywood, turned 50 on the 9th of August, 2025, and with it came an effusion of love and emotions from fans and industry titans for him. The Megastar Chiranjeevi had been the first to break the news that celebrated Mahesh as the “pride of Telugu cinema” through a touching post on social media which set the mood for celebration that particular day.

An Emotional Message by Chiranjeevi

The towering personality of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi took to X to pen his affectionate birthday greeting for Mahesh Babu, happy happy 50th, my dear SSMB @urstrulyMahesh! “You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer beyond! You seem to grow younger every single year!”

This sparkling homage defines the great regard between the two icons, endorsing Mahesh with eternal youthfulness and presentee status in Tollywood. This tearful solidarity was celebrated with social media hashtags such as #HBDSuperstarMahesh.

Industry Giants Join the Celebration

The birthday wishes didn’t stop at Chiranjeevi. Jr NTR also went on to add on that sweet birthday wish, “Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh Anna. Wishing you all love and success…”

From Gopichand Malineni to Anil Sunkara, all directors and producers recognized the human side of Mahesh: it was acknowledged that the Superstar was extremely humble and had such a humanitarian spirit. Such tributes mark Mahesh’s far-reaching impact, not only as an actor but as a figure of deep affection to millions, also seeing those recognitions from peer.

The Great Adventure of Mahesh Babu: SSMB29

Going by Mahesh Babu’s age of 50, the wind seems to be sailing towards his next project, SSMB29, which is a jungle adventure with SS Rajamouli directing. Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are part of this ambitious film which would be shot in exotic locations across Africa; it promises to take Mahesh’s global stardom up a notch.

Fans are agog since it has been revealed recently by Mahesh that this globe-trotting saga will be unveiled in November 2025. He remains very energetic and committed for a young, enthralled audience, ensuring that the 50th year of his life will be a milestone both on and off screen.

Also Read: Suresh Gopi’s Courtroom Drama, ‘Janaki V/s State Of Kerala,’ Hits OTT In Hindi And Telugu!

Tags: celebrity birthdaysJr NTRmahesh babutollywood

RELATED News

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’
Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’
Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’
Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?