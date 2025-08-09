Suresh Gopi’s Courtroom Drama, ‘Janaki V/s State Of Kerala,’ Hits OTT In Hindi And Telugu!

This is a powerful courtroom drama that has gained rave reviews and is here to stream on your screens as the much-anticipated Malayalam legal thriller – Janaki V/s State of Kerala releases online. The film, in a commanding lead role by the well-established actor and politician Mr. Suresh Gopi will be streamed on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium beginning August 15, 2025.

This thrilling drama that gained much attention due to its controversial title and plot is sure to reach out to a greater audience since it is going to be produced in various languages, Hindi and Telugu included. The OTT premiering of the film on the Independence Day of the country is just another reason to watch the film in case one is interested in the tales of justice and perseverance.

Plot and Cast Details

The drama is written and directed by Pravin Narayanan and focuses on the story of Janaki (portrayed by Anupama Parameswaran), a rape victim who goes to the trouble of seeking justice. Her struggle turns out to be an interesting court drama as the accused is originally defended by a popular and infamous lawyer David Abel Donovan (Suresh Gopi). The series examines the intricacies of the court of law, the emotional impact of survivors and the politics and social ills which are usually involved in such high-profile cases.

It still has a spectacular cast with Shruti Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, and Askar Ali in other important roles. The film features the debut performance of Suresh Gopi, Jr. and his son, Madhav Suresh. This is an impressive story that is presented through the strong performances and the powerful plot of the movie, which makes it a must-see among the fans of legal thrillers.

Where and When to Watch

Put it in your diaries! Janaki V/s State of Kerala will air on August 15, 2025, streaming service ZEE5 and OTT play Premium. The film is available in various languages such as the original Malayalam to dubbed Telugu and the Hindi versions.

Placing the film on these platforms will give many people a chance to watch this excellent piece of drama that provides food to think about. It is a perfect movie to watch by anyone who wishes to spend his or her time by watching a film that blends an exciting plot with a sensitive and affecting social message.

