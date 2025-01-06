Home
Monday, January 6, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: It’s A Date Night For Timothée Chalamet As Kylie Jenner Puts On A Racy Display, Internet Loses Its Calm

The couple’s relationship has blossomed since they first sparked rumors in April 2023, when Jenner’s car was spotted at Chalamet’s home. Initially described as “not serious,” their bond grew stronger over time.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads as they attended the 2025 Golden Globes together, continuing their trend of dazzling joint appearances at the prestigious event. The couple, linked since April 2023, cozied up at their table while Chalamet awaited the results of his nomination for A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic.

Jenner, 27, stunned in a shimmering silver chainmail gown with a daring backless design. She completed the look with loose curls framing her shoulders and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Chalamet, 29, complemented her style in a sleek black suit paired with a blue shirt, exuding understated elegance.

Romantic Moments Inside the Awards

This marks the second consecutive year Jenner and Chalamet have attended the Golden Globes together, following last year’s matching sparkly black outfits. Although Chalamet didn’t win for his role in Wonka in 2024, he and Jenner shared a romantic evening, exchanging kisses and sharing playful moments, including a lighthearted gesture where Jenner ran her hands up his suit jacket during a commercial break.

A Timeline of Their Relationship

The couple’s relationship has blossomed since they first sparked rumors in April 2023, when Jenner’s car was spotted at Chalamet’s home. Initially described as “not serious,” their bond grew stronger over time, with numerous public appearances.

September 2023: The pair made their relationship official with a public display of affection at a Beyoncé concert in L.A.
October 2023: They were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York City.
December 2023: Jenner attended the afterparty for A Complete Unknown in Los Angeles, mingling with Chalamet’s co-stars and leaving hand-in-hand.

Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown has drawn praise from critics for its authenticity, with Dylan himself calling him a “brilliant actor.” His promotional tour has also featured eye-catching red carpet looks, many inspired by Dylan’s iconic style, such as blonde bangs paired with a blue beanie reminiscent of Dylan’s 2003 Sundance appearance.

While Jenner continues to wow with her glamorous looks, she also drew attention recently for a festive Instagram post featuring her dogs dressed in holiday sweaters. The playful photo showcased one pup in a red-and-white Snoopy sweater and another in a red-and-green striped turtleneck.

Together, Jenner and Chalamet remain one of Hollywood’s most intriguing and stylish couples, captivating audiences both on and off the red carpet.

