This year’s early buzz centers around Wicked and Emilia Pérez, with Emilia Pérez leading the nominations. In the drama category, The Brutalist has secured the most nods.

The 2025 awards season has officially begun with the Golden Globes. The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are taking place in Beverly Hills, California, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

India made history with Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light. Featuring performances by Chhaya Kadam, Kani Kusruti, and Divya Prabha, the film is nominated for Best Non-English Film, while Kapadia has earned a nomination for Best Director.

Here’s a look at the notable winners of the evening:

Television Categories:

Best Supporting Male Actor in Television: Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best Supporting Female Actor in Television: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Best Female Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Male Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Film Categories:

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Picture – Non-English Language: Emilia Pérez

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Peter Straughan, Conclave

Special Categories:

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television: Ali Wong

