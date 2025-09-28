LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 28, 2025 10:48:06 IST

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has extended a heartwarming birthday wish for her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared an adorable picture with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, showing the trio enjoying a family moment.

“Happy birthday my love. So grateful and blessed to have you,” Neetu wrote.

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday. With an unseen childhood photo that featured a very young Ranbir and Riddhima with their parents, the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, she wrote, “To the rockstar of our family. Happy Birthday Rans Love you.”

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

With another picture from the ‘Animal’ star’s pre-wedding ceremonies, Riddhima added Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ song and wrote, “Happy birthday Rans love you! This song brings back so many memories.”

She also appeared to have dropped a glimpse from Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday eve celebrations, where the actor could be seen cutting a cake during a homely gathering. Joining him in the frame was his dearest aunt, Rima Jain, who shares her birthday with Ranbir.

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War,’ co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor’s 2007 debut, ‘Saawariya’.

While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana.

Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ in a cameo role. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: alia bhattbirthday-wishBollywood actorlove-and-warNeetu Kapoorranbir kapoorRiddhima Kapoor Sahni

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"
"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"
"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"
"Grateful and blessed": Neetu Kapoor drops heartfelt birthday wish for son Ranbir Kapoor, sister Riddhima sends love to "rockstar of the family"

QUICK LINKS