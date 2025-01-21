Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber is more than just a celebrity wife; she’s a successful model, entrepreneur, and businesswoman with a thriving career. While her marriage to pop superstar Justin Bieber often makes headlines, Hailey has built a name for herself, especially in the beauty and fashion industries. Her estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

Hailey’s Rise to Success

From Ballet Dreams to Modeling Stardom

Hailey was born into Hollywood royalty as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin. Despite her famous last name, she worked hard to create her own path. Initially, Hailey dreamed of becoming a professional ballet dancer, but a foot injury forced her to pivot to a different career.

At a young age, Hailey signed with Ford Models, which marked the start of her journey in the fashion industry. Her career took off in 2014 when she made her runway debut for Topshop and Sonia Rykiel. From there, Hailey became a sought-after model, appearing in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s. She also graced the covers of prestigious magazines like Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, solidifying her position as a top model.

A Beauty Mogul with Rhode Skin

The Launch of Rhode

In June 2022, Hailey launched her skincare brand, Rhode, which has quickly become a major player in the beauty industry. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey shared her excitement about the brand’s success, saying, “It’s overwhelming in the most positive way. This has far exceeded my hopes and expectations. I really want to keep people excited and keep that momentum.”

Rhode Skin has gained a loyal following, with its minimalist approach to skincare and viral products like the Rhode lip gloss. Hailey attributes the brand’s appeal to its carefully curated philosophy.

“Our philosophy at Rhode is really focused on less is more and minimalism,” Hailey explained to Gloss. “Just having an assortment of products that are really, really curated, in the same way that you would curate your essentials in your wardrobe. I think there’s a lot of over-consumption in the world of beauty… but here at Rhode, we’re more interested in a thoughtful, curated selection.”

Hailey’s Other Ventures

Hosting and Television Appearances

Beyond modeling and her beauty brand, Hailey has explored other opportunities in the entertainment world. She has appeared on various TV shows and documentaries and has also hosted award shows, showcasing her versatility as a public figure.

Real Estate Investments

Hailey and Justin have made significant investments in real estate over the years. The couple previously owned an $8.5 million Beverly Hills home, which they sold in 2021. They currently reside in a $28.5 million mansion in the exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood and also own a $5 million lakeside property in Ontario, Canada.

Hailey’s Personal Life with Justin Bieber

A Love Story in the Spotlight

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship has always been a topic of public interest. The couple began dating in 2015, briefly split, and then reunited in 2018. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in July 2018, followed by a private wedding ceremony in New York City later that year. In 2019, they hosted a larger celebration featuring multiple custom-designed wedding gowns.

Navigating Public Scrutiny

Being in the spotlight has not been easy for Hailey, who has faced constant criticism and speculation about her marriage. In an interview with W Magazine, she revealed how challenging it can be to deal with public opinions.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” Hailey said. “But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less. It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Hailey Bieber Balancing Fame and Happiness

Hailey Bieber’s journey from a young girl with dreams of ballet to a successful entrepreneur and model is inspiring. Despite her celebrity status and the challenges of being in the public eye, she remains grounded and focused on her goals.

Whether it’s through her skincare brand, modeling career, or personal life with Justin, Hailey continues to carve out her own identity, proving that she is much more than just a famous last name or a pop star’s wife. Her success story is a reminder that hard work and resilience can lead to incredible achievements, even under the brightest spotlight.