Home > Entertainment > Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost's First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, 'He Needs To Lose Weight'

Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, ‘He Needs To Lose Weight’

HBO has unveiled the first look at Nick Frost as Hagrid in its upcoming Harry Potter series. The image shows Frost stepping into the beloved role, originally played by the late Robbie Coltrane. Set for a 2027 release, the series promises a faithful adaptation of all seven books.

Nick Frost will portray Hagrid in Harry Potter TV series
Nick Frost will portray Hagrid in Harry Potter TV series

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 23:09:39 IST

HBO has just released the second cast photo from its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, following the earlier reveal of Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter.

Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed

This time, fans get their first look at Nick Frost stepping into the shoes—well, the enormous boots—of Rubeus Hagrid. 

The image went up on HBO’s official Instagram, with the caption: “Everyone ready? ‘ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Of course, Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in 2022, made Hagrid a beloved figure in the original films. Now, Nick Frost takes on the role as production ramps up at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same spot where the original movies were filmed.

Frost’s reveal comes right after the announcement of the series entering production and the debut photo of McLaughlin as Harry.

Other cast members were previously announced as well: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Ollivander.

How did the Harry Potter fans react?

Plot details remain a secret for now, but HBO has described the project as a “faithful adaptation” of all seven Harry Potter books. Each season is set to tackle one book in the series. Initially teased for a 2026 premiere, the release has now shifted to 2027 on HBO Max.

As for Nick Frost, he was last seen in the CBS series Why Women Kill and is currently voicing a character in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Tags: Hagrid Harry Potter Nick Frost TV series HBO

Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, ‘He Needs To Lose Weight’

