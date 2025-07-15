Harry Potter TV Series: Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed, Fan Say, ‘He Needs To Lose Weight’

HBO has just released the second cast photo from its upcoming Harry Potter TV series, following the earlier reveal of Dominic McLaughlin as the new Harry Potter.

Nick Frost’s First Look As Hagrid Revealed

This time, fans get their first look at Nick Frost stepping into the shoes—well, the enormous boots—of Rubeus Hagrid.

The image went up on HBO’s official Instagram, with the caption: “Everyone ready? ‘ere we go! Nick Frost has walked his first day in the big boots of Hagrid on the set of the new HBO Original Harry Potter series.”

Of course, Robbie Coltrane, who passed away in 2022, made Hagrid a beloved figure in the original films. Now, Nick Frost takes on the role as production ramps up at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the same spot where the original movies were filmed.

Frost’s reveal comes right after the announcement of the series entering production and the debut photo of McLaughlin as Harry.

Other cast members were previously announced as well: Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Ollivander.

How did the Harry Potter fans react?

Man no matter what, it’s just too early for me. All these actors just look like they’re cosplaying. — Dalorrian (@dalorrian) July 15, 2025

love Nick Frost, but no chance of out-Hagrid-ing Hargrid. pic.twitter.com/BbYkr14VGv — m a s (@themasmedia) July 15, 2025

i think he needs to lose a little big of weight — jawDroppuh (@DaveyJ_) July 15, 2025

doesn’t look anything like the other one — pando (@pandofn) July 15, 2025

Plot details remain a secret for now, but HBO has described the project as a “faithful adaptation” of all seven Harry Potter books. Each season is set to tackle one book in the series. Initially teased for a 2026 premiere, the release has now shifted to 2027 on HBO Max.

As for Nick Frost, he was last seen in the CBS series Why Women Kill and is currently voicing a character in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

ALSO READ: David Corenswet Reveals Him Bruising His Right T***icle During ‘This Wonderful Epic Moment’ In Superman Is Part Of The Final Cut