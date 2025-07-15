LIVE TV
David Corenswet Reveals Him Bruising His Right T***icle During ‘This Wonderful Epic Moment’ In Superman Is Part Of The Final Cut

Superman star David Corenswet revealed he bruised his “right testicle” during a stunt scene while filming the blockbuster. The injury happened in a high-flying sequence where Superman breaks out of Lex Luthor’s prison. Corenswet called wearing the skin-tight suit “steamy” and “quite sweaty.”

David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet as Superman

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 22:24:07 IST

‘Superman’ star David Corenswet talked about his painful injury while shooting for a stunt scene in the film, reported People.

In a recent interview, David and his co-star Nicholas Hoult recalled bruising his “right testicle” while strapped into a harness for a high-flying sequence in the blockbuster.

“My right testicle. It could’ve been my left,” said Corenswet, adding, “I’m pretty sure it was my right.”

“There is footage from filming, where have you seen it? Of me getting pulled through the air,” said Corenswet, “It’s this wonderful epic moment, it’s in the trailer, the beginning of it, where I stand up and punch the glass out and I leap out the window and fly through the air, and on the first take of that, it’s this big epic punch and a leap through the air and then it’s ‘my testicle!’,” reported People.

“I couldn’t lie about that, it’s on film,” he added.

Corenswet’s groin injury occurred during a sequence where Superman breaks out of a prison created by Hoult’s Lex Luthor, which was designed to imprison Superman and Luthor’s other enemies in Metropolis.

Corenswet described the “most challenging” aspect of portraying Superman as “putting the costume on” and described wearing the skin-tight Superman suit as “quite sweaty,” reported People.

“I don’t know, how do you grade sweatiness? Medium-rare sweaty? Steamy,” he said, reported People.

Corenswet and Hoult co-star in the new movie with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, as well as Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific and more.
‘Superman’ is in theatres now.

(With inputs from ANI)

