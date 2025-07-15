LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal African debt concerns Nicolas Cage Daniel Martindale donald trump
Home > Entertainment > Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the business world with her lingerie brand, reportedly backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. The Euphoria star, 27, has been quietly working on the project for a year while balancing major acting roles and Bond Girl rumours. This marks her bold move beyond Hollywood.

Sydney Sweeney And Jeff Bezos
Sydney Sweeney And Jeff Bezos

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:59:44 IST

Sydney Sweeney isn’t content to just be the next Hollywood “It” girl. Now, she’s making moves as a businesswoman, and she’s got some heavyweight backers behind her—none other than Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The 27-year-old “Euphoria” star is reportedly preparing to launch her lingerie brand, with investment from the Bezos duo, according to Us Weekly. It’s a surprising partnership, but it suggests Sweeney’s ambitions are much bigger than acting.

Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? 

The rumours started swirling back in June, when Sweeney was seen at Bezos’ lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. Big names like Oprah, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady were on the guest list, but Sweeney’s appearance raised a few eyebrows.

Sweeney isn’t publicly known to be close friends with either Jeff or Lauren. Some say she was there to “pay respect to the boss”—a nod to the old Hollywood tradition of actors networking with the big players who help shape their careers.

With Amazon and MGM Studios in Bezos’ empire—and with MGM backing several of Sweeney’s upcoming films—the business connection is clear.

Sydney Sweeney’s Flourishing Career In Hollywood

Sweeney’s career momentum hasn’t slowed. She recently signed on for “Split Fiction,” a high-profile fantasy/sci-fi project directed by Jon M. Chu and written by the team behind “Deadpool.” Amazon MGM Studios grabbed the rights to the film earlier this year, putting Sweeney more firmly in Bezos’ orbit.

But the real curveball is her soon-to-launch lingerie brand. Insiders say this has been a passion project for Sweeney, quietly in the works for a year. Details are still under wraps, but early reports suggest the brand will blend playful femininity with bold confidence.

Backing for the venture comes from Ben Schwerin of Coatue Management, a private equity firm that just received a $1 billion injection from Bezos and Michael Dell. This isn’t just a vanity project—there’s serious money on the line.

Sweeney’s business instincts aren’t new. She’s been building her brand for a while, with everything from headline-grabbing soap collaborations to major beauty deals. Earlier this year, she signed on to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in a biopic, and she’s set to return as Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria” for its third season.

Sydney Sweeney- The New Bond Girl Contender

And then there’s the Bond Girl talk. Industry chatter puts Sweeney at the top of the list for the next 007 film, with “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve considering her for the role. Sources say her athleticism and screen presence make her a strong contender—plus, she appeals to the younger audiences the franchise wants to reach.

Sydney Sweeney isn’t just riding the wave—she’s steering the ship, with some of the world’s most powerful people along for the journey. 

MUST READ: Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got

More News

US Inflation Rises To Four-Month High: Could Trade Tariffs Trigger A Bigger Economic Storm?
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Back From Space, Shubhanshu Shukla Will Be In Delhi By August 17 After Rehab, Briefings, and ISRO Sessions
The Fastest Man On The Planet: Usain Bolt To Visit Mumbai And Delhi In September
Union Health Ministry Refutes The Claims Of Issuing Warning Labels On Samosas Or Jalebis, Calls It Misleading
Is Vidyut Jammwal Making His Big Hollywood Debut With Jason Momoa’s Street Fighter Movie? Actor Might Play This Fire-Breathing Yogi
Ravindra Jadeja’s Lord’s Test Tactics Questioned By Anil Kumble: ‘He Could Have Taken A Chance’
Donald Trump Announces Trade Agreement With Indonesia Amid US Tariffs Uncertainty
Karedu Farmers Meet YS Jagan, Seek Protection Of Fertile Lands
Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know
Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?