Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand? Here’s What You Need To Know

Sydney Sweeney isn’t content to just be the next Hollywood “It” girl. Now, she’s making moves as a businesswoman, and she’s got some heavyweight backers behind her—none other than Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

The 27-year-old “Euphoria” star is reportedly preparing to launch her lingerie brand, with investment from the Bezos duo, according to Us Weekly. It’s a surprising partnership, but it suggests Sweeney’s ambitions are much bigger than acting.

Is Jeff Bezos Backing Sydney Sweeney’s New Lingerie Brand?

The rumours started swirling back in June, when Sweeney was seen at Bezos’ lavish wedding in Venice, Italy. Big names like Oprah, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady were on the guest list, but Sweeney’s appearance raised a few eyebrows.

Sweeney isn’t publicly known to be close friends with either Jeff or Lauren. Some say she was there to “pay respect to the boss”—a nod to the old Hollywood tradition of actors networking with the big players who help shape their careers.

With Amazon and MGM Studios in Bezos’ empire—and with MGM backing several of Sweeney’s upcoming films—the business connection is clear.

Sydney Sweeney is set to launch her lingerie brand, according to PUCK. Her brand is being backed by Ben Schwerin, who is a partner at private equity firm Coatue. The firm’s Innovation Fund recently received a $1 billion boost from Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell. [via Economic… pic.twitter.com/WKCJUsXgAT — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 10, 2025

Sydney Sweeney’s Flourishing Career In Hollywood

Sweeney’s career momentum hasn’t slowed. She recently signed on for “Split Fiction,” a high-profile fantasy/sci-fi project directed by Jon M. Chu and written by the team behind “Deadpool.” Amazon MGM Studios grabbed the rights to the film earlier this year, putting Sweeney more firmly in Bezos’ orbit.

But the real curveball is her soon-to-launch lingerie brand. Insiders say this has been a passion project for Sweeney, quietly in the works for a year. Details are still under wraps, but early reports suggest the brand will blend playful femininity with bold confidence.

Backing for the venture comes from Ben Schwerin of Coatue Management, a private equity firm that just received a $1 billion injection from Bezos and Michael Dell. This isn’t just a vanity project—there’s serious money on the line.

Sweeney’s business instincts aren’t new. She’s been building her brand for a while, with everything from headline-grabbing soap collaborations to major beauty deals. Earlier this year, she signed on to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in a biopic, and she’s set to return as Cassie Howard in HBO’s “Euphoria” for its third season.

Sydney Sweeney- The New Bond Girl Contender

And then there’s the Bond Girl talk. Industry chatter puts Sweeney at the top of the list for the next 007 film, with “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve considering her for the role. Sources say her athleticism and screen presence make her a strong contender—plus, she appeals to the younger audiences the franchise wants to reach.

Sydney Sweeney isn’t just riding the wave—she’s steering the ship, with some of the world’s most powerful people along for the journey.

MUST READ: Sydney Sweeney, Who Is Launching A New Lingerie Brand, Once Wanted To Go For B**b Job: Flaunt What You Got