LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Home > Entertainment > Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’

Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored two kissing scenes, including a 33-second mid-air smooch, in James Gunn's 'Superman' in India, deeming them "overly sensual." Fans took over social media to criticize the cuts as hypocritical, pointing to the CBFC's leniency toward violence and misogyny in other films.

'Superman' kiss scenes got censored by CBFC in India
'Superman' kiss scenes got censored by CBFC in India

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 13:35:57 IST

James Gunn’s Superman (2025), which hit the theatres on July 11 in India, has found itself in trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has trimmed two kissing scenes — one of them 33 seconds long — between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), calling them “overly sensual”.

The decision has been strongly condemned by cinema audiences and directors, who are terming the cuts “hypocritical” and “anachronistic” and calling for a wider debate over India’s film censorship policy.

‘Superman’ Kiss Censorship Sparks Social Media Backlash

Indian viewers tuned in to sudden jump cuts in the movie where romantic scenes were chopped, and there was widespread indignation on social media. The fans vented their indignation, with one X user commenting “Whatever movie degrades women is fine while 2 people consensually getting intimate is grounds for imprisonment”.

Another user quoted Shashi Tharoor’s famous line: “You can piss in public but not kiss”, and condemned CBFC for “spoiling hollywood movies”.

Also Read: David Corenswet Says He Bruised His Right T***icle During Superman Shoot, And It’s Part Of The Final Cut

Film Community Screams Double Standards Against CBFC

The CBFC cuts of consensual kisses while permitting gratuitous violence and misogynistic content in some other films have attracted charges of hypocrisy. Digital Artist  Anmol Jamwal noted on X, “You can have lewd double meaning jokes in Housefull 5.  Beheadings & savage violence in Jaat… Superman smooching Lois Lane is where we draw the line.” 



Critics point out that films like Animal, which have been accused of promoting misogyny, are under fewer restraints, referring to the CBFC’s uneven use of “cultural sensitivities.” Kamasutra was also referred in this debate, with comment like, “BREAKING: The inventors of the Kama-Sutra are offended by sensuality.”

The row has pushed calls for overhaul of India’s censoring mechanism, with some instead requesting a certification board rather than a censor board. The board’s history of controversial cuts, ranging from censoring Spectre (2015) kisses to bending F1’s middle-finger emoji, is evidence of the ongoing battles between censorship and artistic freedom in Indian films.

Also Read: ‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home

Tags: censorshiphollywoodindiajames gunnSuperman

More News

‘Sh*T Happens Every Day…’: This Chennai Clinic’s ‘Gut’sy Ads Are Going Viral
Anthem Biosciences IPO Over Subscribed Last Day: Should You Worry About Missing Out?
Japan Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Withdraws, Satwik-Chirag And Lakshya Sen in Next Round
Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen In Shocking Atlanta Heist
Supreme Court Slams Feeding Stray Dogs On Roads, Questions Human Safety
Indian IPO Season Returns With A Bang Despite Global Challenges- IPOs That Are Stealing The Spotlight
‘I Just Want A Peaceful Life With My Wife And Our Daughter’: Says Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya’s Husband | NewsX Exclusive
Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’
Jasprit Bumrah, Mary Kom Join SRK & AR Rahman In Trending Zomato Ad
Who Hijacked A Cessna Plane From Vancouver Island? Small Aircraft Incident Disrupts Flights At Vancouver Airport
Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’
Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’
Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’
Why A Mid-Air Kiss Scene In Superman Got Censored In India? Fans Angry Over CBFC’s ‘Hypocrisy’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?