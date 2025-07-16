‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor Robin Kaye And Husband Thomas Deluca Found Murdered In LA Home

The well respected and loved American Idol music supervisor, Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca, were found dead at their home in LA on Monday, July 14. The couple is allegedly murdered in what cops are thinking of as a double homicide, reported NBC. Aged 70, Robin and Thomas were found shot dead in separate rooms during the welfare check on the household by cops.

American Idol Music Supervisor Murder Case: Suspect Arrested

A welfare check was requested by a friend close to the couple which led the cops to their house, only to find the horrific crime scene. The cops spotted blood stains at the entrance, followed by the still bodies of Kaye in the pantry and Deluca in the bathroom with multiple visible gun wounds.

The cops received a call regarding a possible burglary in the neighborhood but they left after no signs of forced entry was evident. The cops reported, ‘It is now believed that the suspect had gained entry into the residence through an unlocked door’.

The possible chain of events that is predicted to have led to the murder follows the couple’s confrontation with the shooter on arrival at their residence that day. The suspect during this face-off might have shot Kaye and Deluca and fled the scene on foot.

Soon after the initial investigation, cops on July 15, arrested 22-year-old, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who shares the same neighborhood as the couple. According to the Independent, ‘Police are currently trying to determine whether Boodarian had any connection to Deluca and Kaye’. Though , it is still unclear if he knows the couple personally.

Who Are Robin Kaye And Thomas Deluca?

Robin Kaye was a well known music supervisor for American Idol. Her association with the show first began in 2009 and lasted for over a decade, with her latest appearance in the show in 2023 for Season 21 . Kaye had won multiple awards for her musical genius like Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (4 times) and worked on shows like ‘Lip Sync Battle’ and ‘Miss Universe’.

Meanwhile, her husband, Thomas Deluca, 70, was a singer-songwriter with musical releases like ‘Down to the Wire’ (1986) and ‘Street Rock’ (2022) He also wrote for artists like Kid Rock.

Also Read: Why Does Pierre Gasly Pay Tribute to Anthoine Hubert Every Year at the Belgian Grand Prix?