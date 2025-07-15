Why Does Pierre Gasly Pay Tribute to Anthoine Hubert Every Year at the Belgian Grand Prix?

The FIA reported that Anthoine Hubert, a motor racing contender, died on August 31, 2019, minutes into the Formula Two race that preceded this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix, in a horrifying high-speed incident. After a three-car collision at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the quickest parts of the swift Spa-Francorchamps track, that also involved Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi, Hubert, who was regarded as a serious talent by Renault’s F1 setup, passed away at the age of 22. Every year after that season, Pierre Gasly presents flowers to the circuit.

Who was Anothoine Hubert?

A day prior to the Formula 1 grand prix, he was racing in the Formula 2 race for the British team Arden when he was killed. On the second lap of the F2 race at the 2019 Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, driver Giuliano Alesi had already wrecked at the Radillon bend as a result of a ruptured tire. A number of vehicles behind Alesi applied their brakes, but Hubert failed to see them and struck one of the slowing vehicles. After he struck the barrier, Juan Manuel Correa struck him after he drove into the vicinity of Hubert’s cockpit at a speed of between 130 to 160 mph. Both Hubert’s and Correa’s vehicles were damaged in the collision. Correa sustained a spinal injury in addition to two shattered legs. Alesi was unharmed.

At the spot where he crashed, Gasly often pays his respects to his childhood friend before visiting Spa-Francorchamps. Hubert was that near to the #10 driver. However, since they shared a room, a school, and nearly every meal from the ages of 13 to 18, their strong relationship shouldn’t be shocking. They grew up racing together, but regrettably, only one of them achieved the dream of being in Formula One.

But as Gasly admits in every interview, he still thinks of his friend and shares his achievement with him. Such a lovely bond is rare, and the 29-year-old’s sincere actions are helping to preserve Hubert’s legacy. Gasly paid homage to his friend by running at Spa in the most recent one.

In 2024, Gasly extended an invitation to all paddock regulars and employees of teams participating in the Grand Prix weekend events to participate in the “Run for Anthoine.” This event was rendered even more painful by the tragic death of Dutch racer Dilano van’t Hoff in a regional championship race earlier this month.

