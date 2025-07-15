Ben Stokes Creates History at Lord’s with Heroic All-Round Show

New Zealand-born English skipper Ben Stokes produced a legendary display at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on Monday (July 14), steering England to a thrilling 22-run win over India. With the win, England now lead the five-match Test series 2-1. Ben Stokes led by example, producing a relentless bowling effort in the fourth innings, where India failed to chase a modest target of 193. The England skipper returned with figures of 3 for 48 in 24 overs, including a nine-over spell in the morning session and another in the afternoon, showcasing remarkable grit and endurance.

Captain Delivers Under Pressure

He took important wickets of Akash Deep, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah, which proved decisive in tilting the match in England’s favor. The 34-year-old captain had earlier taken two wickets in India’s first innings and also contributed with the bat, scoring 44 and 33 in England’s two innings. For his all-around brilliance, Ben Stokes was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) award.

Making History at Lord’s

With this award, Stokes became the first player in history to win four POTM in Test matches at Lord’s, surpassing the likes of Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad, and Joe Root, each with three. His previous Test match awards at the “Home of Cricket” came against New Zealand (2015), West Indies (2017), and Australia (2019). India’s Kapil Dev has also won two POTM awards in test cricket on this ground.

Across all formats (Tests, ODI and T20I), this is his fifth POTM at Lord’s, second only to Joe Root. Notably, one of those awards came during England’s historic 50-Over Cricket World Cup final win in 2019 which was coincidently also held on July 14. The latest accolade marks Ben Stokes’ eighth career POTM on English soil, tying him with Ian Botham and trailing only Stuart Broad, who has nine.

In a career filled with iconic moments, Stokes just etched another into cricketing history—at the ground where legends are made.

