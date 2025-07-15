LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Trophy Tension in the Oval Office: Donald Trump Says Club World Cup Prize Is Staying Put

Trophy Tension in the Oval Office: Donald Trump Says Club World Cup Prize Is Staying Put

After Chelsea's Club World Cup win, President Trump claimed the trophy displayed in the Oval Office will stay there permanently, saying FIFA made a new one. The moment, shared with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, highlights Trump's growing ties to global football and the tournament's symbolic weight.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump at FIFA Club World Cup Final (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 05:15:08 IST

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 may have ended, but the trophy doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon. At least according to U.S. President Donald Trump. In a surprising post-match interview, Donald Trump revealed that the version of the trophy showcased in the Oval Office isn’t going back to FIFA, and instead will remain a permanent fixture.

Confusion on the Podium, Clarity in the Oval

Donald Trump, joined by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and members of his cabinet, attended the Club World Cup final on Sunday (July 13), where Chelsea triumphed. During the award ceremony, Donald Trump stood front-and-center as the trophy was handed to Chelsea captain Reece James, despite visible confusion from the players and subtle attempts by Infantino to step forward.

This odd moment follows a year of increasing overlap between Donald Trump’s administration and FIFA, beginning with the trophy’s initial unveiling in the Oval Office back in March. Since then, it has repeatedly taken center stage at official White House events.

A Copy for Keeps, or Just a Power Play?

In an interview, Donald Trump has claimed that FIFA had gifted the Oval Office version permanently. “I said, ‘When are you going to pick up the trophy?’ (They said) ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We’re making a new one,’” Trump recounted. “And they actually made a new one.”

It remains unclear whether the two trophies differ in any way. FIFA has not yet confirmed Trump’s version of events.

The president also floated the idea of rebranding soccer as “football” in the U.S. and praised the Club World Cup for fostering global unity. “It’s about love between countries,” Donald Trump said, calling the sport a force that “can really bring the world together.”

Also Read: Roster Shake-Up: Wizards Cut Veteran Richaun Holmes Amid Rebuild Push

