Home > Sports > Roster Shake-Up: Wizards Cut Veteran Richaun Holmes Amid Rebuild Push

Roster Shake-Up: Wizards Cut Veteran Richaun Holmes Amid Rebuild Push

The Washington Wizards waived 10-year NBA veteran Richaun Holmes as they focus on rebuilding with young talent. Despite solid performance last season, Holmes couldn't secure a long-term spot. Now a free agent, he’s attracting interest from playoff teams seeking experienced frontcourt depth.

Richaun Holmes
Richaun Holmes (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 04:38:29 IST

The Washington Wizards are fully embracing their rebuild, and that means making tough calls. On Monday (July 14), they waived 10-year National Basketball Association (NBA) veteran Richaun Holmes, signaling a sharper focus on youth and long-term development.

From Key Contributor to Cap Casualty

Richuan Holmes, 31, arrived in D.C. ahead of the 2024 trade deadline via a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that also brought the Wizards a first-round pick. Though once a reliable piece for the Sacramento Kings, Holmes had fallen out of the rotation in Dallas before landing in Washington.

Richuan Holmes had appeared for 31 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 7.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting an impressive 64.7% from the field. Despite being efficient, he could not lock down a long-term spot as Washington’s frontcourt became increasingly packed with younger talent. 

Future Uncertain, But Interest Brewing

Holmes was selected 37th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Bowling Green. Over the course of his ten-year career, he’s suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks before arriving in Washington. His career averages of 8.5 points and 5.3 rebounds show a player who’s always brought value off the bench.

Although no trade deal materialized in recent weeks, Holmes is already drawing attention from playoff-bound teams in need of a dependable big man. Sources expect multiple contenders to pursue him on a veteran-minimum contract.

Meanwhile, the Wizards turn their attention to developing promising talents like Alex Sarr, Marvin Bagley III, and Tristan Vukcevic in the frontcourt. Holmes’ exit is the latest sign that Washington is committed to giving its young core room to grow, no matter who gets left behind.

