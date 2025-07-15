LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Reflects on Narrow Lord's Loss: Rishabh's Run Out Shifted Momentum, Says Indian Skipper

Shubman Gill Reflects on Narrow Lord’s Loss: Rishabh’s Run Out Shifted Momentum, Says Indian Skipper

India fell short by 22 runs in a thrilling Test at Lord’s. Skipper Shubman Gill said Rishabh Pant’s run-out was a key turning point. He praised Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round effort and England’s grit, calling the loss a lesson in seizing key moments despite India dominating large parts of the match.

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's run out was considered a turning point of the match (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 01:20:57 IST

Indian Cricket went on to lose the third test at Lord’s by a narrow margin of 22 runs against England, breaking the hearts of millions. Despite being in control for much of the five-day contest, Indian skipper Shubman Gill admitted that the team failed to capitalize on key moments, particularly a costly run-out involving Rishabh Pant.

Shubman  Gill acknowledged the team has often dominated large stretches of play across the series but struggled during pivotal phases. “In most sessions, we’ve been ahead. But the sessions we lost, we lost badly. That balance is what we need to find,” he said post-match.

Rishabh Pant’s Run Out Was the Turning Point

Highlighting Rishabh Pant’s dismissal on Day 3, Shubman Gill called it an “error of judgement” that proved decisive. “It wasn’t about reaching a personal milestone. Rishabh made the call. KL was at the danger end. We could’ve taken a lead of 150, but missed it,” he explained.

The captain confirmed Rishabh Pant underwent scans but should be fit for the next Test. Gill also praised England skipper Ben Stokes for his match-winning spell, calling his 10-over burst “commendable.”

India’s top order failed to deliver in the final innings, something Gill admitted hurt their chances. “If we had one or two 50-run partnerships early, it would’ve changed the game. But the way Jaddu bhai and the lower order fought was something to be proud of,” he said.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Composure and Lower Order Fight Impress

Shubman Gill heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja, calling him “one of the most valuable players in India,” and applauded the lower order for their grit under pressure. “We had spoken about the tail not contributing enough in earlier Tests. Today, they showed great character.”

The intense match also saw emotional exchanges between the teams. “That’s what makes cricket exciting,” Gill said. “You’re giving everything, emotionally, physically. These moments are part of a hard-fought series.”

Despite the loss, Shubman Gill remains optimistic. “This match was incredibly close. One small moment can shift everything. We’ll learn from this and come back stronger.”

Tags: lordsrishabh pantrun outshubman gill

Shubman Gill Reflects on Narrow Lord's Loss: Rishabh's Run Out Shifted Momentum, Says Indian Skipper
