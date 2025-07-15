LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Fauja Singh, World’s Oldest Marathon Icon, Dies at 114 in Tragic Road Accident

Fauja Singh, the world’s oldest marathon runner, died at 114 after being hit by a speeding vehicle near his home in Beas, Punjab. A symbol of resilience, he began running at 89 and completed 18 marathons. Tributes poured in nationwide for the beloved athlete and inspirational figure.

Fauja Singh passed away at 114 (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: July 15, 2025 00:12:49 IST

Legendary marathon runner Fauja Singh passed away on Monday (July 14) after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near his home in Beas village in the Indian state of Punjab. He was 114. As per reports, Singh was crossing the road around 3:30 PM when the vehicle struck him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

Fauja Singh was out for a routine walk on the national highway near his house—a habit he maintained despite his advanced age. Known for his daily walks and active lifestyle, the centenarian was widely admired for his discipline, simplicity, and unwavering spirit.

Hit by Unidentified Vehicle Near Home in Beas Village

The vehicle that struck him reportedly sped away from the scene. Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Virk said they are examining CCTV footage and suspect a Fortuner or Innova may have been involved. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver. Singh died at Shrimann Hospital in Jalandhar due to injuries.

Though he retired from competitive running in 2013, Singh remained a beloved presence at marathons, often cheering athletes and flagging off events. He began running at 89 to cope with the loss of his wife and son and went on to complete 18 international marathons. His final races were in Toronto (2011), London (2012), and Hong Kong (2013).

Despite not being recognized by Guinness World Records due to lack of birth documentation, Fauja Singh gained global fame. He appeared in Adidas’s “Impossible is Nothing” campaign and supported several charitable causes, including neonatal care and anti-drug efforts.

Legacy of Resilience, Charity, and Inspiration Lives On

Condolences and tributes flowed in from all corners of India . Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria remembered walking alongside him during a 2024 anti-drug march. “His legacy will forever live on,” he wrote. Fauja Singh leaves behind not just a remarkable athletic record, but a life that inspired millions. 

