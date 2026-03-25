Harshil Kalia Death Cause: 30-Year-Old Rajasthan Actress Died In Road Accident Due To… Check Net Worth, Career, And More

The untimely demise of Harshil Kalia has left both her fans and the entertainment industry stunned. The young and promising actress lost her life in a tragic car accident, cutting short what appeared to be a bright future. As people grieve her loss, many are seeking details about her life, career, accomplishments, and journey in the industry. Here’s everything you need to know about her personal life, career, and the unfortunate incident.

The 30-year-old actress from Rajasthan died in a horrific late-night road accident in Jaipur. The crash, which was captured on camera, has sparked renewed concerns over speeding and road safety in the city.

Footage of the incident shows the car moving at high speed before crashing into a central divider. The impact was severe, causing critical injuries. Despite receiving medical care, she could not survive. The widely circulated video has drawn significant attention, highlighting how quickly such tragedies can unfold.

Initial reports suggest that she was driving alone at the time and was returning from work. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether overspeeding or loss of control led to the accident, though visuals indicate a sudden and forceful collision.

Who Was Harshil Kalia?

Harshil Kalia was a 30-year-old Indian actress, model, and former news anchor from Jaipur, Rajasthan. She studied Journalism and Mass Communication at IIS University and was also a trained Kathak dancer from Bhatkhande University. Coming from a media background—her father being a journalist—she too began her career as a television news anchor.

The Tragic Accident

Harshil met with the fatal accident on Monday, March 23, 2026, around 11:30 pm in Jaipur while heading home. The incident occurred in the Mansarovar area on Shipra Path Road near the Nagar Nigam office, where she reportedly lost control of her car while taking a turn. Driving a Wagon-R, her vehicle hit a divider and overturned.

Locals and passers-by quickly took her to the hospital, but she succumbed to severe head injuries.

Career Highlights

Harshil was steadily making her mark in the Rajasthani entertainment industry. She appeared in the crime thriller web series Crime Next Door on JioHotstar and featured in several Rajasthani and Hindi music videos, including Hat Pagli and other regional projects.

Apart from acting, she was active in modelling. She secured the position of 1st Runner-Up in Miss Diva Rajasthan (2021) and was also a finalist in Miss Pink City.

Net Worth

Although her exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed, Harshil earned through her acting roles in web series, music videos, and her modelling assignments.

ALSO READ: Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera