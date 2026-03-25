LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India Brent crude oil price dhurandhar 2 donald trump Akash Deep Ali Larijani Ashok Kharat MMS china Asiya Andrabi Harish Rana age Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

30-year-old actress Harshil Kalia died in a late-night car accident after her vehicle crashed into a divider.

Harshil Kalia Dies In Jaipur Crash (Image: X)
Harshil Kalia Dies In Jaipur Crash (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 00:32:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

A 30-year-old actress from Rajasthan died in a horrible traffic accident in Jaipur late at night; the crash occurred on a camera and there have been concerns about road safety and speeding in Jaipur as a result.

Who Was Harshil Kalia

Harshil Kalia was the name of the young woman who died in the collision and she was well-known in Jaipur’s modelling and entertainment communities. She was featured in a web series called Crime Next Door and had worked as a news anchor. She was a very active, dedicated worker, and was well known in the local industry, according to friends.

She was involved in a car accident while returning home late at night after finishing work by crashing into the median. As per reports, the accident occurred around 11:30 at night while she was driving in Jaipur. The car hit the median with enough force to cause a great amount of trauma to the passenger.

You Might Be Interested In

Harshil Kalia’s Crash Caught On Camera

The entire incident was documented on video, revealing that the car was travelling at a high rate of speed prior to crashing into the centre divider. The car’s impact was great enough that it caused severe trauma. Although she received medical attention, she could not survive the injuries. Since the video of the incident has been circulated widely and has captivated many people, it demonstrates how rapidly an event of this type can occur.

The first reports indicate that at the time of the accident she was driving on her own & returning from her job. No official confirmation has yet been made as to whether she exceeded the speed limit or if she lost control of her vehicle during the crash. However, the visual evidence appears to show a violent & sudden impact at the surface of the road.

Investigation Underway

Once again, this tragic event has focused our attention on how dangerous it is to drive late at night; how risky it is to drive at a very high speed, particularly when there is little or no other traffic on the road; & how quickly drivers can lose control of their vehicles.

Those who have been in the local entertainment & media community, have expressed their sorrow over the passing of this very talented individual & have posted their memories of her being a caring and thoughtful person.

Authorities will be investigating the actual cause of the crash by reviewing video from CCTV footage and details of the vehicle involved. In the meantime, this unfortunate incident serves as a reminder as to how delicate life can be; how one brief moment on the roadway can lead to death.

Also Read: Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: caught on cameraHarshil Kaliaviral news

RELATED News

Did R Madhavan Smoke While Reciting Lines From Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth In Dhurandhar 2? Actor Clarifies As New Controversy Erupts Amid Massive Box Office Success

Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

Watch Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episodes 1–34 in India Without Subscription— Here’s How And When To Look For Hania Aamir And Bilal Abbas Khan’s VIRAL Pakistani Drama

From Padel Party To Personal Talk: Alia Bhatt Opens Up About ADHD As She Shares Gimpses Of Her 33rd Fun-Filled Birthday Clicks

Who Is Sanoj Mishra? VIRAL Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle Leveled Shocking Allegations Against Director As She Breaks Down Saying ‘He Grabbed My Body Several Times On Film Set’

LATEST NEWS

What Are Iran’s Truce Demands? Breaking Down Tehran’s Key Conditions For Peace With US As Donald Trump Claims ‘Productive’ Talks

Hyderabad Fuel Chaos: Rumours Trigger Long Queues, Petrol Pumps Run Dry And Premium Sales Surge – Watch

Why Pakistan Is Panicking In The US-Iran Conflict: From Saudi Defence Pact To Strait Of Hormuz Threats And Risk Of Being Dragged Into War; Everything Explained

Global Conflicts & Travel: Why Spiritual Journeys Like Char Dham Yatra Matter Today

Josh Hazlewood’s RCB Return on The Cards? Cricket Australia Clearance Pending Ahead of IPL 2026

Brent Crude Oil Price Today: Oil Prices Jump Again, Go Above $100 A Barrel Despite Trump Pausing Iran Strikes

RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

Is Saudi Arabia Putting Pressure On The US Over West Asia Conflict? New Reports Claim Crown Prince Is Urging Trump To Continue Military Operations Against Iran

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Hailstorm, Sudden Showers Catch Commuters Off Guard-What Caused The Sudden Change?

BREAKING: Rinku Singh Named KKR Vice-Captain For IPL 2026, Becomes Ajinkya Rahane’s Deputy at Shah Rukh Khan’s Franchise

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera
Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera
Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera
Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

QUICK LINKS