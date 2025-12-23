Has Ranveer Singh Walked Out Of Don 3 Post Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Actor Has Now Given Dates To This Movie Instead Of Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial

The directorial comeback of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, the director of Don 3, appears to have struck a new roadblock.

Although it was recently reported that the film was once again on track, with Ranveer Singh already commencing prep, with the film going to the floors by the end of January 2026, it is now being reported that the actor has instead pulled out of the film.

Has Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3?

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the massive success of Dhurandhar, and according to the report, this is the reason he has quit Don 3.

One of the sources reported to Pinkvilla, he is eager to work with filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee and, at the same time, does not want to appear in one gangster movie after another, as Dhurandhar already has its presence in such a domain.

Ranveer Singh locks new movie

The source also stated that due to this reason, Ranveer has requested the producer, Jai Mehta, to advance the shoot of Pralay, a zombie movie that narrates a human story of the extent a man can go to save his family under the most challenging conditions.

With him walking out of Don 3, Ranveer is now individually engaged in setting dates and schedules of the film of Jai Mehta in order to see the film proceed fast, the source said.

The report, however, also indicated that the makers are still committed to putting Don 3 on floors by the end of January 2026, and they are already beginning to scout a new leading man.

The main female star of the movie, Kiara Advani, had previously dropped out of the movie due to pregnancy and childbirth. She had allegedly been replaced by actor Kriti Sanon.

How did the Internet react?

ALSO READ: ‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury