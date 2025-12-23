LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour asim munir Epstein denmark FBI Hyderabad fake heart attack case Odisha wrestlers Assam CM bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

Singer-activist Chinmayi Sripada slammed Telugu actor Sivaji for policing women’s clothing, exposing gender double standards in the name of “Indian culture.” She argued that true cultural respect lies in equality and personal choice, not moral policing of women.

Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Cultural Hypocrisy Over Women’s Clothing Debate (Pc: X)
Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Cultural Hypocrisy Over Women’s Clothing Debate (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 23, 2025 15:56:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

The interplay of celebrity power and gender issues in India has again become a hot topic due to the fierce discussion between singer-activist Chinmayi Sripada and Telugu actor Sivaji. It started with Sivaji’s remarks on women’s outfits publicly, which to him were “inappropriate” in the case of western dresses, and he suggested orthodox Indian dresses.

You Might Be Interested In

Chinmayi, who never hesitates to expose manufacturers of illogic, went to social media to show the actor’s argument as invalid. Besides that, she also highlighted the prominent double standards in the cinema industry, where men not only control but also, through their positive lenses, judge women’s bodies while themselves being the ones dictating the rules of that very tradition they profess to adhere to, plus, of course, enjoying the privilege of being exempt from it.

Sivaji Cultural Hypocrisy

The foundation of Chinmayi’s assertion is the unequal expectations that are put on Indian women in comparison to men. On the one hand, Sivaji was the one who urged women to “traditional values” by the use of their clothing, while Chinmayi, on the other hand, put forward a suggestion that was very provoking: if cultural purity is the ultimate objective, then men like Sivaji should take the lead and set the example.

You Might Be Interested In

She explained that if women are to be the only ones who carry tradition, then it is only natural if men give up jeans and t-shirts and wear the dhoti instead. This “state fact” indicates a major inequality where “Indian culture” is often used as a means to deprive women of their freedom and rights, while men, on the contrary, are able to enjoy the conveniences of being modern and global without having to face any criticism.

Wardrobe Autonomy

The discussion has gone past the immediate feud and highlighted the right to wardrobe autonomy as a fundamental one. Chinmayi’s argument is a reminder that the length of a woman’s skirt or the style of her blouse cannot determine her character or respectability. The Indian scenario today is that the opposition to “moral policing” is on the rise.

Activists say that the attention given to women’s clothing is a diversion from the real problems of safety and institutionalized inequality. By taking on Sivaji’s comments, Chinmayi bolsters the view that the real cultural respect is in agreeing and giving people freedom of choice instead of imposing old dictums about dressing.

Also Read: You Can’t Stop That’: Zakir Khan Hits Back At Javed Akhtar Criticising Vulgar Language In Comedy

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 3:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

Ikkis X Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Royal Legacy Meets Luxury: Billionaire Natasha Poonawalla Owns A Rs 126 Crore Rare Pink Diamond Ring That Once Belonged To The Queen Of France

Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Getting Married In February 2026? Everything We Know

‘Begging Habits Die Hard’: Pakistan’s Lyari Residents Demand Profit Share From Indian Film ‘Dhurandhar’, ‘Give Us 80% Money’

LATEST NEWS

‘No One Ever Got Arrested Or Even…’ IAS Officer Tina Dabi Reacts To Offensive Student Remarks Who Labelled Her A ‘Reel Star’

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

‘I Have No Words, It Haunts Me To My Core’: Epstein Island Survivor Opens Up About Lingering Trauma After DOJ Mentions Her Multiple Times

Who Is the Pakistani Viral Couple Behind ‘Nadia, Meri Baggo’? Why Their ‘Jee’ Reels Are Taking Over the Internet

‘Our Air Force Took Out…’ Asim Munir Gets Brutally Trolled Over Blatant Lies Claiming Pakistan Downed India’s Rafale During Op Sindoor Using 90% Indigenous Tech

Tata Motors Hits Major Milestone, Dominates India’s Electric Vehicle Market With 2,50,000 Sales, 66% Market Share As Nixon EV Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Mark

India Proposes $450 Million Aid Package for Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah, Vows Support Through Tourism and Investment: Jaishankar

‘Hindu Hatya Band Karo’: Protestors Clash With Police, Break Barricades Outside Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi

Smog Season Survival: Luke Coutinho’s 5 Natural Brews for Stronger Lungs

Epstein Files: Why Is Melania Trump’s Name Reappearing In The Investigation? A Scapegoat Game, Or Was She Handpicked For Donald Trump?

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury
‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury
‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury
‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

QUICK LINKS