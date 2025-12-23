‘Wear Only Dhotis, Follow Indian Culture’: Chinmayi Sripada Slams Telugu Actor Sivaji Over Women’s Dressing Remarks Row Fury

The interplay of celebrity power and gender issues in India has again become a hot topic due to the fierce discussion between singer-activist Chinmayi Sripada and Telugu actor Sivaji. It started with Sivaji’s remarks on women’s outfits publicly, which to him were “inappropriate” in the case of western dresses, and he suggested orthodox Indian dresses.

Chinmayi, who never hesitates to expose manufacturers of illogic, went to social media to show the actor’s argument as invalid. Besides that, she also highlighted the prominent double standards in the cinema industry, where men not only control but also, through their positive lenses, judge women’s bodies while themselves being the ones dictating the rules of that very tradition they profess to adhere to, plus, of course, enjoying the privilege of being exempt from it.

Sivaji Cultural Hypocrisy

The foundation of Chinmayi’s assertion is the unequal expectations that are put on Indian women in comparison to men. On the one hand, Sivaji was the one who urged women to “traditional values” by the use of their clothing, while Chinmayi, on the other hand, put forward a suggestion that was very provoking: if cultural purity is the ultimate objective, then men like Sivaji should take the lead and set the example.

She explained that if women are to be the only ones who carry tradition, then it is only natural if men give up jeans and t-shirts and wear the dhoti instead. This “state fact” indicates a major inequality where “Indian culture” is often used as a means to deprive women of their freedom and rights, while men, on the contrary, are able to enjoy the conveniences of being modern and global without having to face any criticism.

Wardrobe Autonomy

The discussion has gone past the immediate feud and highlighted the right to wardrobe autonomy as a fundamental one. Chinmayi’s argument is a reminder that the length of a woman’s skirt or the style of her blouse cannot determine her character or respectability. The Indian scenario today is that the opposition to “moral policing” is on the rise.

Activists say that the attention given to women’s clothing is a diversion from the real problems of safety and institutionalized inequality. By taking on Sivaji’s comments, Chinmayi bolsters the view that the real cultural respect is in agreeing and giving people freedom of choice instead of imposing old dictums about dressing.

