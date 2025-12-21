‘You Can’t Stop That’: Zakir Khan Hits Back At Javed Akhtar Criticising Vulgar Language In Comedy

A battle of ideas has occurred in the Indian entertainment scene between the iconic poet Javed Akhtar and the “Sakht Launda” of humor, Zakir Khan. The whole issue started when Akhtar went after the modern-day stand-up comedians, saying their art had gone down the drain, and they were merely using “vulgarity” and “cuss words” to draw laughter.

He painted the whole scenario in a bad light and suggested a decline in the artistry of humor. While Akhtar favors a more refined, literary approach personally, Khan, the digital era’s biggest storyteller, has taken upon himself to defend the truthfulness of the art, thus, creating a huge debate on the freedom of expression against that of traditional politeness.

Zakir’s Authenticity

The main point of Zakir Khan’s reply is that comedy is not only a refined performance on stage but rather a reflection of the streets. He maintains that to use foul language in a stand-up is not for the sake of being offensive on the contrary, it is about depicting the middle-class experience in its raw and unfiltered form.

For Zakir, the use of a swear word in a tale of little-town friendships does not denote a deficiency of vocabulary; it is a linguistic sign of closeness and truth. Whereas Akhtar perceives the stage to be a temple of high art, Khan perceives it to be a mirror to the chaotic, often profane but, nonetheless, very honest exchanges of the common man.

Artistic Evolution

The discussion underscores a change in the definition of “decency” in the performing arts from one generation to another. Zakir opines that humor has a cyclic nature with the audience and current public prefers relatability to rigid linguistic structures.

Though he highly regards Akhtar’s contribution, Khan proposes that imposition of traditional censorship on contemporary mediums kills the “Sakht” spirit which is characteristic of Indian comedy today.

Choosing to remain connected to his cultural roots, Zakir claims that a joke’s potency is in its truth, no matter if the language is up to the standard of a classical poet or not.

