“He Ate A Bite And Collapsed”: Satish Shah’s Manager Recalls Actor’s Final Moments

Longtime manager Ramesh Kadatala has shared the heartbreaking details of veteran actor Satish Shah’s final moments.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh said the actor collapsed suddenly while eating lunch on Saturday afternoon.

“Kal lunch karte samaye hua tha. Vo khana khaate khaate ek niwala khaye, phir collapse hua. Kuch half an hour laga ambulance laane mein… hospital jaane par declare kiya doctor ne,” he said.

Neighbour Anup, who was among the first to reach the actor’s home, recalled how everyone rushed to help.

“As soon as Ramesh called me, I went there. Satish kaka ke liye madad chalu kiya… hum koshish karte rahe unko sahi karne ke liye. He was such a kind man, an artist with a golden heart. Jis jis ko bulaya tha vo turant chale aaye kaam chodkar ke,” he said, telling how friends and neighbours gathered immediately.

Health Concerns After Kidney Transplant

Ramesh revealed that the 73-year-old actor had undergone a kidney transplant in Kolkata on June 16 and had since been recovering well.

Furthermore, he stated, “After that, everything was normal. There was a little urinary infection, but antibiotics were started.”

According to those close to him, Shah had been in good spirits and continued to meet friends regularly. His sudden passing has left his loved ones and fans across the country shocked.

His last rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai, where colleagues and admirers gathered to bid farewell to the beloved actor.

Shah’s Legacy

Satish Shah’s career spanned more than 4 decades, leaving behind an extraordinary body of work in both films and television. Known for his impeccable comic timing, he appeared in some of India’s most iconic movies, including Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Om Shanti Om.

However, it was television that made him unforgettable. From his early show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to his legendary role as Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah’s humour, warmth, and effortless charm made him a favourite across generations.

