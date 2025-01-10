‘He doesn’t have relationships…’: Sonu Nigam Shares About A R Rahman

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam recently shared his perspective on music maestro AR Rahman, describing him as a reserved and highly focused individual. In an interview with O2 India, Sonu delved into their bond and offered insights into Rahman’s personality and work ethic.

“He doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who builds personal connections,” Sonu remarked, highlighting Rahman’s preference for maintaining a certain distance from people. He added, “He doesn’t open up to anyone. Maybe he does with his older friends, who knew him as Dileep, but I haven’t seen him do that. He is not a friendly person—he’s purely focused on his work.”

Recalling an incident from a USA tour, Sonu elaborated on Rahman’s detached demeanor. “He doesn’t gossip, and that’s not a flaw—it’s just how he is. He doesn’t want to know about others, nor does he want anyone to pry into his life. He’s a unique personality,” Sonu noted.

The singer also praised Rahman’s grounded and non-confrontational nature. “He does his work, offers his prayers, and avoids hurting anyone. He doesn’t speak ill of others and remains detached from unnecessary interactions. That’s his way of life, and I believe it’s admirable,” he said.

Timeless Collaborations

Despite Rahman’s reserved nature, his professional collaborations with Sonu Nigam have produced iconic melodies. Tracks like Satrangi Re (Dil Se), Chhoti Si Aasha (Roja), and Aayo Re Sakhi (Water) showcase the seamless blend of Sonu’s emotive vocals and Rahman’s innovative compositions. These creations continue to resonate with audiences, transcending linguistic and cultural barriers.

Sonu concluded by emphasizing Rahman’s focus on his craft, which has cemented his legacy as one of the most influential composers in Indian music. “He is dedicated to his art and family, and that’s what defines him,” Sonu said.

