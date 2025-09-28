"Her songs stir human emotions": PM Modi offers heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to melody queen, the late Lata Mangeshkar.

In the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar…Her songs comprise everything that stirs human emotions. The patriotic songs she sang inspired people. She also had a deep connection with Indian culture.”

Remembering his first meeting with the legendary singer, the Prime Minister added, “Sudhir Phadke, a great personality of Marathi ‘Sugam Sangeet’, was the first one to introduce me to Lata Didi. I told her that I loved the song ‘Jyoti Kalash Chhalke’, sung by her and composed by Sudhir Phadke Ji.”

Paying an ode to his bond with Lata Mangeshkar, he said, “My bond of affection with Lata Didi has always remained intact. She used to send me a Rakhi every year without fail.”

PM Modi also spoke about how the songs of the late Lata Mangeshkar featured a lot of Indian culture, something that left everyone moved.

“Veer Savarkar is one of the great personalities who inspired Lata Didi, whom she used to call ‘Tatya’. She sang many of Veer Savarkar’s songs in her own voice,” he said.

Lata Mangeshkar, the “Nightingale of India’ is celebrated as the timeless icon of Indian music. Fans, music lovers, and admirers from across the country also remembered her extraordinary life and legacy on her birth anniversary.

Spanning over seven decades, she recorded more than 30,000 songs in over 36 languages. Whether it was the melancholic “Lag Jaa Gale” or the vibrant “Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh,” her voice resonated with audiences across the world.

Mangeshkar’s songs have become timeless classics. From “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya” to the patriotic “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo,” she sang in every genre imaginable, capturing the nuances of love, sorrow, joy, and patriotism. These songs continue to be passed down through generations, keeping her musical legacy alive.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92, following a battle with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. After her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mangeshkar family and her sister Asha Bhosle in Mumbai to offer his condolences, following a tribute to the legendary singer. (ANI)

