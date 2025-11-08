LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Here's Why Zarine Khan's Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions

Veteran actor, model, and interior designer Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away on Friday morning at her Mumbai home after battling age-related health issues. She was 81 years old. Her funeral took place later in the day, with her son Zayed Khan performing the last rites as per Hindu traditions.

Here's Why Zarine Khan's Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions (Representational Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 8, 2025 12:56:12 IST

Here’s Why Zarine Khan’s Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions

Veteran actor, model, and interior designer Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, passed away on Friday morning at her Mumbai home after battling age-related health issues. She was 81 years old. Her funeral took place later in the day, with her son Zayed Khan performing the last rites as per Hindu traditions.

Videos circulating online showed an emotional Zayed breaking down during the rituals.

Funeral Customs Spark Online Discussion

After the visuals went viral, some internet users questioned why Zarine’s last rites were conducted according to Hindu customs. For clarity, Zarine was born Zarine Katrak, a Parsi by birth, but was raised in a Hindu household before marrying Sanjay Khan. The family, therefore, decided to perform her final rites following Hindu traditions.

Bollywood Celebrities Pay Their Respects

Several members of the film fraternity visited the Khan residence to offer condolences. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were among the first to arrive. An emotional Bobby Deol was seen teary-eyed outside the house after the rituals. Others who came to pay tribute included Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Khan’s Grace and Accomplishment

Zarine is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Zarine was a well-known face in the entertainment industry, having appeared in films like Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) opposite Dev Anand. Later, she made a name for herself as an interior designer, known for her refined sense of style and several high-profile projects across India.

Despite her fame and close ties to Bollywood’s elite, Zarine always maintained a dignified distance from the limelight, remembered fondly for her elegance, warmth, and artistic vision.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Here's Why Zarine Khan's Last Rites Were Conducted As Per Hindu Traditions

QUICK LINKS