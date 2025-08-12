‘He’s Just a Good Friend’: Mrunal Thakur Puts An End To Dhanush Dating Rumours

Entering into the entertainment where everything touches all types of glances and social media following attracts an ever-burning spark of rumors, Mrunal Thakur has stepped in and doused it. Dating rumours with renowned actor Dhanush have haunted the actress and irrespective of all the hype, she herself has not said anything about the same until now when she categorically dismissed the dating rumours as they are just fine friends.

This was elaborated after weeks of wild publicity and press speculation and fan fuelled gossip that had everyone the internet and world-widerabuzz with the news that there might be a new couple in town.

There was a certain period during which the speculation began to grow stronger because they both appeared at a movie event and a birthday party. Videos and photos of the two engaging in dialogue, and even a point wherein they were spotted together holding hands, were dissected by fans and the media, and by the end of it many fans believed that a romance was brewing. But Mrunal has recently come out to clarify this statement which has attempted to clear the air that their friendship was just a good friendship at least.

The Backstory: A Friendship Under the Spotlight

The dating controversy involving Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush is due to a chain of incident that when interpreted alone may be very easily misunderstood. The scene began when they noticed an apparent chemistry at one of the film wrap-up parties and then Dhanush even attended the special screening of the latest movie of Mrunal.

This speculation even heated up when it was observed that Mrunal too had begun to follow the sisters of Dhanush in Instagram which many deemed as an indicator of a deeper affiliation. The actress has however clarified that the attendance by Dhanush at the screening was not under her request but this was what was actually, an invitation by another big person of the industry.

Mrunal’s Candid Clarification and Future Focus

The direct response by Mrunal Thakur is done to prevent the rumours and get the attention of the people on her professional work. The actress who had been straddling both the Bollywood and the South Indian film industry has said that she finds the dating rumours to be funny. Using her direct and focused sentence, she wishes to put this banter down and so both of them can go on with their busy lives. The two actors are busy with several endeavors at present and this explanation gives the two of them the chance to continue without unjustified romantic rumors.

