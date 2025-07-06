Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > How Aamir Khan Proved His Professionalism During The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Shoot

How Aamir Khan Proved His Professionalism During The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Shoot

In an interaction with the comedian Cyrus Broacha, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India's assistant director Apoorva Lakhia recalled that how Aamir Khan was grievously injured but still ended up completing the shot.

July 6, 2025 20:24:43 IST

Aamir Khan has earned the tag Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood for a reason: the 60-year-old actor has proved his professionalism credentials time and again during his film shoots. This has been proved in a recent interaction between the comedian Cyrus Broacha and assistant director Apoorva Lakhia on the former’s YouTube show. Apoorva recalled one of the memorable moments from the Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’s shoot when Aamir was grievously injured but continued shooting. 
The Lagaan assistant director said that Aamir was running during one of the film’s shot but then the film’s director of photography suddenly said “Oh”. Apoorva said that no one understood what had happened. He added that Aamir kept running till the shot was done but then collapsed and that’s when the unit saw that the entire skin on the 60-year-old actor’s foot came off. Apoorva added that the actor just tied up the skin, got back and continued shooting like nothing happened. 

Lagaan was a blockbuster at the box-office 

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan, released on June 15, 2001 set the cash registers ringing at the box-office. This film starred Aamir Khan, Raghubir Yadav, Gracy Singh, Suhasini Mulay and others in the key roles.  Lagaan was even nominated for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film in 2002, but unfortunately didn’t win it. Composer AR Rahman scored the film’s music which has been a hit amongst the listeners, even after 20 years. 

What was Lagaan all about?

For those who have not watched Lagaan, this film was set in the pre-Independence era, and revolved around the members of a small village who bore the brunt of high taxes and drought as well. A British Army Officer challenges them for a game of cricket and all people in the village look towards winning the game and getting their taxes removed. 

Also reading: From Sitting Alone To Chatting For Hours, Here’s How Aamir Khan Overcame Depression With Salman Khan’s Help

