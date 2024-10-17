How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

Local authorities in Buenos Aires confirmed that Payne died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The cause of his death is currently under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shares with singer Cheryl.

In the hours before his death on October 16, Liam Payne shared snapshots of his vacation in Buenos Aires via Snapchat. Less than an hour after his final post, reports confirmed that the former One Direction singer had died after falling from a balcony. Payne was 31 years old.

Liam Payne Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

He had been in Argentina since early October, attending a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan. In his final Snapchat posts, Payne appeared upbeat, sharing images of himself smiling and reflecting on his trip, even joking about dressing up as Forrest Gump for Halloween. He expressed gratitude for the getaway, captioning a photo of the scenery with, “Happy I got some time away [heart emoji].” His last image was a shirtless mirror selfie with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, though it was revealed to have been taken a year earlier.

Singer Shared One Direction’s Throwback Photo

In one of his last social media posts, Liam shared a nostalgic photo of himself with his One Direction bandmates—Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The image reflected on their incredible journey as one of the world’s top-selling boy bands. Alongside the picture, Liam included a heartfelt message: “Rest in peace, Morgan Spurlock. It was an honor to have worked with you.”

Earlier in the month, Payne had attended Horan’s concert at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena. Videos from the event showed Payne enjoying the show and interacting with fans. Prior to the concert, Payne hinted on social media that he planned to reconnect with Horan after the show, saying they had things to discuss, though he emphasized there were “no bad vibes.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) Netflix’s New Music Competition Series

Payne’s Argentina trip followed news that he had signed on to participate in Netflix’s new music competition series Building the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean. Payne and Rowland were set to be judges on the show, which aimed to form a new band through a unique concept. Following his death, PEOPLE reached out to Netflix for comment on the future of the series.

In his personal life, Payne’s relationship with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry had recently garnered attention. Just days before his passing, Henry had reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order against him, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her through various means. Henry, who had spoken to PEOPLE about her emotionally challenging abortion earlier in the year, alleged on TikTok that Payne would message her using different phone numbers and iCloud accounts.

