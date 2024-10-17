Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

Local authorities in Buenos Aires confirmed that Payne died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The cause of his death is currently under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shares with singer Cheryl.

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

In the hours before his death on October 16, Liam Payne shared snapshots of his vacation in Buenos Aires via Snapchat. Less than an hour after his final post, reports confirmed that the former One Direction singer had died after falling from a balcony. Payne was 31 years old.

Liam Payne Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

He had been in Argentina since early October, attending a concert by his former bandmate Niall Horan. In his final Snapchat posts, Payne appeared upbeat, sharing images of himself smiling and reflecting on his trip, even joking about dressing up as Forrest Gump for Halloween. He expressed gratitude for the getaway, captioning a photo of the scenery with, “Happy I got some time away [heart emoji].” His last image was a shirtless mirror selfie with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, though it was revealed to have been taken a year earlier.

Singer Shared One Direction’s Throwback Photo

In one of his last social media posts, Liam shared a nostalgic photo of himself with his One Direction bandmates—Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. The image reflected on their incredible journey as one of the world’s top-selling boy bands. Alongside the picture, Liam included a heartfelt message: “Rest in peace, Morgan Spurlock. It was an honor to have worked with you.”

Earlier in the month, Payne had attended Horan’s concert at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena. Videos from the event showed Payne enjoying the show and interacting with fans. Prior to the concert, Payne hinted on social media that he planned to reconnect with Horan after the show, saying they had things to discuss, though he emphasized there were “no bad vibes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne)

Netflix’s New Music Competition Series

Payne’s Argentina trip followed news that he had signed on to participate in Netflix’s new music competition series Building the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and AJ McLean. Payne and Rowland were set to be judges on the show, which aimed to form a new band through a unique concept. Following his death, PEOPLE reached out to Netflix for comment on the future of the series.

In his personal life, Payne’s relationship with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry had recently garnered attention. Just days before his passing, Henry had reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order against him, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her through various means. Henry, who had spoken to PEOPLE about her emotionally challenging abortion earlier in the year, alleged on TikTok that Payne would message her using different phone numbers and iCloud accounts.

Local authorities in Buenos Aires confirmed that Payne died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. The cause of his death is currently under investigation, and an autopsy will be performed. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey, whom he shares with singer Cheryl.

MUST READ: Liam Payne’s Untimely Death: 5 Facts You Probably Did Not Know About Former One Direction Member   

Filed under

Harry Styles hollywood Liam Payne death liam payne instagram One Direction Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Entertainment

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

Liam Payne Essentials: Apple Music’s Playlist Honors Late Singer As Fans Mourn His death

Liam Payne Essentials: Apple Music’s Playlist Honors Late Singer As Fans Mourn His death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox