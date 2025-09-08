LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "How lucky am I..": Daniel Craig on working in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 10:38:09 IST

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): Actor Daniel Craig has said that he is lucky to have been part of ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, after his successful role as James Bond.

“How lucky am I to get to play something like this?” he said at the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the movie directed by Rian Johnson, reported People.

The film is a standalone sequel to ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022) and the third instalment overall in the Knives Out film series. It stars Daniel Craig, who reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc. The movie also features Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

It is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 26 and will be released by Netflix on December 12, 2025.

While talking about his character, the ace star shared, “That’s all I can think of when I think about this character,” he added, “I mean, I’ve played [James] Bond and now I’m suddenly playing Benoit Blanc. It’s dumb luck. I’m very lucky.”

Asked whether Wake Up Dead Man marks the end of his playing the iconic character, Craig said, “Who told you that? Listen, I don’t know. Rian hasn’t written anything because we’re getting this movie out, ” as quoted by People.

However, he shared, if the writer-director “writes another script and it’s as good as I think it probably will be, then it’s an easy decision.”

Joining Craig at the TIFF premiere of the sequel were Johnson as well as stars Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack and Jeremy Renner, reported People.

In June, streaming giant Netflix unveiled the first footage for ‘Knives Out 3’.Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and more amped up the crowd with t-shirt guns. While various stars also appeared to introduce the footage, including an f-bomb-wielding Glenn Close via video and Daniel Craig showing up in person.

“The impossible crime,” said Craig in the trailer, adding of a murder he must solve: “This is the Holy Grail”

Craig ended his five-movie tenure playing iconic agent 007 with 2021’s No Time to Die. In March, Deadline reported that he was being eyed to join Greta Gerwig’s big-screen adaptation of C. S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia novels.

The 2025 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 4 to 14, according to People. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: daniel-craighollywoodtoronto-international-film-festivalwake-up-dead-man-a-knives-out-mystery

